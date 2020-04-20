Celebrity barber George Dufanda and his girlfriend Sarah Mukami have welcomed twins, a boy and a girl whom they have named, Malakai and Malaika.

Announcing the good news to their fans, Dufanda who is known to be the barber for almost all known celebrities and politicians in Kenya said that the greatest gift God has blessed him with is a beautiful wife and his twin kids.

He went on to say that welcoming the twins means a lot to him and that his heart if full because his family is complete.

Mr Dufanda thanked his followers and friends for keeping them in prayers through the pregnancy period.

“The greatest gift that God could ever give me was a beautiful wife ❤️ @sara_kamy and Adorable babies @dufanda_twins 💙💖... This moment means everything to me because it symbolizes the power of faith in God to perform miracles... Our family is complete and my heart is full... now the real fun begins... Thank you for all of your prayers... we love y’all... Follow the babies @dufanda_twins to keep up with their journey... This is just the beginning... #twindad #dufandatwins,” said Dufanda.

George Dufanda’s girlfriend Mukami also added that; “My heart is full❤️, 18.04.2020 my two beautiful angels arrived safe and healthy with no complications whatsoever 😇. Thank you God for i have seen your miracle through my sweet angels they are so perfect❤️. Thankyou for all your prayers and concern when i was offline i really appreciate and love you all. To my loving husband @gee_dufanda thankyou for being with me and supporting me my love your God’s perfect gift to me❤️. @dufanda_twins you are loved🥰 your so perfect mommy and daddy couldn’t ask for more.”

