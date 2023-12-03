Alex Chamwada bags award as sacrifices he made to start Chams Media come to light

Chamwada was hailed for gathering the courage to walk away from the security of a well-paying job and selling his house to make his Daring Abroad TV show a reality and start Chams media.

"We live in fear and hopelessness. Yet we have people amongst us who stand as living examples that one can walk away from the safety and security of a well-paying job in an established media house, venture into the uncertainty and risk of media entrepreneurship," Editors Guild stated in a statement shared by the legendary journalist.

"Ten years ago, this well-known television reporter, anchor and producer quit his job, scrapped his savings together, sold his house and went into the world of independent content generation. His communications consultancy firm specializing in TV documentaries and features has since won numerous awards." Added the statement.

The acclaimed journalist celebrated receiving the award that came barely a day after his company celebrated 10 years.

"Honoured, this evening, in Mombasa to receive the Pioneer/Trail Blazer award by the @KenyaEditors . Really uplifting Coming just a day after @ChamsMedia celebrated its 10th birthday. #ChamsMediaAt10" Chamwada wrote on X.

Chamwada resigned from Citizen TV at a time when his career was at its peak to start his own company.

Alex Chamwada on why he resigned from Citizen TV

According to Chamwada, he made the decision to resign and pursue business because the stories that he is passionate about were not receiving enough airtime.

"First I had grown in the industry as a reporter. I was a prominent political reporter but then at some point, I felt I was not growing. I felt confined to the normal content in the newsroom, confined to cessation and politics.

"I felt I needed to control my stories. In the newsroom, I was not really in charge of my stories and I wanted stories that impact people. So I decided to step out so that I can tell my story and now begin the journey afresh as an independent content producer." Chamwada explained in a past interview.

His brain child, Chams Media has evolved to be a reputable company and has partnered with major media houses in the country.