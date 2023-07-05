Inspiring story of how Alex Chamwada mentored guard to become a journalist

Little did he know that a chance encounter with legendary journalist Alex Chamwada would change the course of his life.

Bwabi diligently performed his duties as a guard, but deep down, he yearned to become a journalist.

In a special episode of Chams Media's YouTube channel, Bwabi revealed how he decided to take a chance and share his aspirations with the legendary journalist.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I used to work for a certain company as a guard which is where I met Alex Chamwada and shared my interest with him of becoming a journalist though it took time because I had to constantly remind him what I wanted to do," Bwabi said.

Chams Media's Isaiya Bwabi Pulse Live Kenya

Chamwada, recognizing Bwabi's determination, took a bold step and provided him with the opportunity he had been yearning for.

Bwabi was enrolled at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC), although he was unsure whether Chamwada would be able to cover the hefty school fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He took a big step and enrolled me at the Kenya Mass which is a big school the fees structure was also massive I wondered who was going to pay all that but he accepted, he paid which left me very happy," Bwabi said.

Today, Bwabi has transformed his life and passion into a career as a videographer, photographer, and editor.

Chams Media's Isaiya Bwabi Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on his journey, he offered words of encouragement to others facing similar situations, urging them not to give up and to believe in themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bwabi acknowledged the challenges he encountered along the way, as Chamwada's busy schedule meant he sometimes had to wait for up to a month before approaching him again.

"He took a big step and enrolled me at the Kenya Mass which is a big school the fees structure was also massive I wondered who was going to pay all that but he accepted, he paid which left me very happy," Bwabi said.

Chams Media's Isaiya Bwabi Pulse Live Kenya