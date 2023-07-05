The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Inspiring story of how Alex Chamwada mentored guard to become a journalist

Amos Robi

Isaiya Bwabi was a guard in the building which housed Chams Media offices when he approached the legendary journalist

Chams Media owner Alex Chamwada and Isaiya Bwabi
Chams Media owner Alex Chamwada and Isaiya Bwabi

Dreams have a way of unfolding in the most unexpected ways. Isaiya Bwabi, once a humble guard at the offices of Chams Media, owned by renowned journalist Alex Chamwada, dared to dream beyond his role.

Little did he know that a chance encounter with legendary journalist Alex Chamwada would change the course of his life.

Bwabi diligently performed his duties as a guard, but deep down, he yearned to become a journalist.

In a special episode of Chams Media's YouTube channel, Bwabi revealed how he decided to take a chance and share his aspirations with the legendary journalist.

"I used to work for a certain company as a guard which is where I met Alex Chamwada and shared my interest with him of becoming a journalist though it took time because I had to constantly remind him what I wanted to do," Bwabi said.

Chams Media's Isaiya Bwabi
Chams Media's Isaiya Bwabi Chams Media's Isaiya Bwabi Pulse Live Kenya

Chamwada, recognizing Bwabi's determination, took a bold step and provided him with the opportunity he had been yearning for.

Bwabi was enrolled at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC), although he was unsure whether Chamwada would be able to cover the hefty school fees.

"He took a big step and enrolled me at the Kenya Mass which is a big school the fees structure was also massive I wondered who was going to pay all that but he accepted, he paid which left me very happy," Bwabi said.

Today, Bwabi has transformed his life and passion into a career as a videographer, photographer, and editor.

Chams Media's Isaiya Bwabi
Chams Media's Isaiya Bwabi Chams Media's Isaiya Bwabi Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on his journey, he offered words of encouragement to others facing similar situations, urging them not to give up and to believe in themselves.

Bwabi acknowledged the challenges he encountered along the way, as Chamwada's busy schedule meant he sometimes had to wait for up to a month before approaching him again.

Chams Media's Isaiya Bwabi
Chams Media's Isaiya Bwabi Chams Media's Isaiya Bwabi Pulse Live Kenya

However, his persistence paid off, and he credits Chamwada's kindness and willingness to help for his success. Bwabi offered heartfelt prayers for blessings upon his mentor.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
