Churchill show comedian Amandeep Jagde took Kenyans by surprise, after opening up on his childhood.

Amandeep, who is of Indian decent, in an interview with a local TV station disclosed that he had a rough childhood while growing up.

He went on to say that he grew up in Nairobi’s South B, and one of the challenges they faced was not having a memory card for their play stations.

We didn’t have Memory cards for Play Station – Churchill show comedian on having a rough childhood

The comedian added that every time they closed an ongoing game, they had to begin from scratch and this made his childhood rough.

“I was born in South B. Grew up in a very rough neighborhood, we didn’t have memory cards for our play stations. Every time you close a game you have to start from the beginning. It was a rough childhood,” he said.

His words left netizens wondering if the childhood he experienced was the same as the one an average Kenyan experiences. They went on to drop their comments on how they felt about his sentiments;

We didn’t have Memory cards for Play Station – Churchill show comedian on having a rough childhood

@Tsharz Aki you should have indicated he’s a comedian

@chegewagithinji Our thoughts and prayers are with amandeep for the tough childhood he had to go through

@anjipendo What level of poverty is this?

@MikwaFrankoh A rough childhood, no memory cards in the PlayStation, all in one sentence???

@deexon_ Na sisi wenye tulikuwa tunalipia 20bob kucheza PS

@munyakanjiru Na sisi wenye tumejulia PS Campo?

@ItsKhaemba I grew up in a very rough neighborhood, we didn't have fuel for our private jets...it was a rough childhood.

@Livasiadenis I’ve always liked Amans style of comedy. It’s the level Churchill show should try to elevate to. Witty and satirical. Rhetorical too. But waluhya na ugali wakikuyu na pesa then a radio Station job is what’s top quality there.