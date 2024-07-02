The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
2 tough decisions made by Linus Kaikai in his journalism career

Amos Robi

Kaikai has been in the media space for over three decades and has at some point been in some challenging situation during this time

Group Editorial & Strategy Director, Royal Media Services RMS, Linus Kaikai

  • Kaikai received prestigious awards, such as the 1997 CNN African Television Journalist 1st Prize and the Environmental Journalist of the Year Award
  • He served as Managing Editor at KTN and NTV, experiencing both successes and challenge
  • Currently, Linus Kaikai serves as the Group Editorial & Strategy Director at Royal Media Services

Linus Kaikai has grown to be among the best journalists the country has produced, he has worked for the top media houses in the country.

Besides career, Linus is also a family man with a wife and three children, in this article we look at the rise and rise of Linus Kaikai.

Linus Kaikai was born in Transmara, Narok County, and raised in a remote village near the Maasai Mara National Park.

Kaikai is the sixth born in a family of ten children, with four brothers and five sisters. His father had a keen interest in news and current affairs, which sparked Kaikai's passion for journalism from an early age.

Growing up in this area, Kaikai often missed school due to encounters with roaming wild animals.

Notable historical events, such as the death of the former President of Mozambique and the assassination of Burkina Faso's President Thomas Sankara, further fueled his interest in journalism.

A young Linus Kaikai

READ: Linus Kaikai claps back at media CEO who questioned his interview skills

After primary school, Kaikai joined Kilgoris Secondary School, where he nurtured his journalism aspirations.

He later attended the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC), where he trained in Radio and TV broadcasting.

His academic achievements include a Master's Degree in International Journalism from Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology and a Law Degree from the University of Nairobi.

Group Editorial & Strategy Director, Royal Media Services Linus Kaikai


READ: Pastor Ng'ang'a parts with 200K in case against Linus Kaikai

Kaikai's professiRonal career began at the Kenya Television Network (KTN), where he worked until June 1999.

His dedication and talent soon saw him rise through the ranks, eventually earning the prestigious 1997 CNN African Television Journalist 1st Prize while at KTN.

The following year, he was honoured with the Environmental Journalist of the Year Award, marking the beginning of a highly decorated career in journalism.

Linus Kaikai during his time at KTN


READ: Joho's Communications Director Takes Linus Kaikai to Court Over Accident

Kaikai spent eight years at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), where he advanced from a correspondent to the position of Bureau Chief.

His tenure at SABC was marked by significant achievements and extensive experience in international journalism.

In 2007, Kaikai returned to KTN as the Managing Editor in charge of Quality and Product Development.

After two years at KTN, he moved to NTV, where he continued with his career. During his time at NTV Kaikai who at some point served as Managing Editor experienced his successes and share of challenges.

Group Editorial & Strategy Director, Royal Media Services Linus Kaikai

READ: I gave my wife my ATM card after 3 weeks of dating - Citizen TV’s Linus Kaikai

One major challenge he experienced included one time in 2018 when he alongside two other journalists were forced to sleep in the office after the company's security guards got wind of the plot to arrest them.

Kaikai was reportedly wanted over a statement he issued as the Kenya Editors Guild chairman, accusing the then government of muzzling the media.

Currently, Linus Kaikai serves as the Group Editorial & Strategy Director at Royal Media Services.

In this role, he has been instrumental in shaping the editorial direction and strategy of Citizen TV.

Citizen TV's Linus Kaikai


READ: NTV reporter throws shade at journalists who have moved to Citizen TV

Kaikai's career has been marked by his ability to make tough decisions. As a journalist and a leader, he has often taken significant risks to ensure comprehensive coverage of important events.

Notably, he made the difficult decision to cover the seven-nation war in Congo, recognizing the immense risk involved.

He also deployed a team to Somalia to cover the launch of Operation Linda Nchi, aimed at addressing the threat of Al Shabaab.

Despite the challenges, Kaikai stands by these decisions, reflecting his commitment to journalism.

Group Editorial & Strategy Director, Royal Media Services Linus Kaikai


READ: Linus Kaikai sends emotional message to NTV staff after exit

Over the years, Linus Kaikai has received numerous awards and accolades for his contributions to journalism.

In addition to the CNN African Television Journalist 1st Prize and the Environmental Journalist of the Year Award, he has been recognized multiple times for his excellence in the field.

Kaikai was among the moderators picked for the 2017 Presidential debate alongside Yvonne Okwara and Joe Ageyo who both worked at KTN at that time.

Linus Kaikai is married to Jacinta Mueni and is a proud father of three children. He frequently shares moments with his family on social media, giving a glimpse into his life beyond the newsroom.

Group Editorial & Strategy Director, Royal Media Services Linus Kaikai with his wife and children


READ: Larry Madowo & Linus Kaikai forced to sleep at NTV offices

Kaikai has also served as the chairman of the Kenya Editors Guild, demonstrating his leadership and influence in the media industry.

His extensive experience and dedication to journalism have made him a respected figure in Kenyan media.

