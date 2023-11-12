Colonel Mustafa roars back to life musically with new song

Dubbed "Umenikumbuka (You Have Remembered Me)" Mustafa’s bones back full of appreciation for his fans and God and shares the story of his life in an artistic way.

He takes listeners down through his experiences from his fall from fame to economic hardships in which he could barely afford the necessities of life to bouncing back.

His powerful vocals did justice to the beats, with his lyrical prowess, rhyme and flow standing out in the song as he seeks to reclaim his top spot in entertainment.

“Nilianguka kwenye msoto nikapotelea, Mungu wangu alikuja akanitetea. Bila wema wako mimi ningetokomea. Mungu Wangu alikuja akanikumbuka.” Goes part of the song.

Mustafa recounted the tribulations of his life at a time when his mother was sick with no money.

He thanked his fans and God for coming through for him in his moment of need, taking them through some of his lowest moments in life.

The singer also admitted that he made mistakes in his life but is grateful for the support he has received even as he strives to bounce back.

“Navaa miwani usiku kuficha machozi. Shida nimepittia siwezi kudozi. Mama mgonjwa mfukoni sina manoti…Kwenye mziki hakuna mashoo, Mimi ni legend bila doo” Mustapha sings in part.

Mustafa's plight and lessons on reckless living, money, fame & slay queens

The plight of the singer who ruled the airwaves in before his career took a hit was brought to light after a video of himself working at a construction site went viral.

In subsequent interviews, the singer opened up on his life after fame and recent change in fortunes, offering valuable lessons and advise.

At the height of his fame, money flowed and with it came frivolous pursuits.

Among the frivolous pursuits were slay queens and alcohol which the rapper admitting to certain regrets and acknowledging that he misused part of his wealth in these pursuits.

“I was young and reckless when I had money. Now, I am older and wiser. I assure my fans that the funds they have contributed will be put to good use, especially towards my mother’s health.” The rapper said as contributions from well-wishers streamed in.

It is his resilience to keep going that warmed the hearts of many.