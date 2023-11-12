The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Colonel Mustafa roars back to life musically with new song

Charles Ouma

His vocals did justice to the beats, with his lyrical prowess, rhyme and flow standing out in the song as he seeks to reclaim his top spot in entertainment industry.

Colonel Mustafa
Colonel Mustafa

Legendary Kenyan singer Colonel Mustafa has bounced back into the entertainment industry with a new song with good reception from his fans.

Recommended articles

Dubbed "Umenikumbuka (You Have Remembered Me)" Mustafa’s bones back full of appreciation for his fans and God and shares the story of his life in an artistic way.

He takes listeners down through his experiences from his fall from fame to economic hardships in which he could barely afford the necessities of life to bouncing back.

His powerful vocals did justice to the beats, with his lyrical prowess, rhyme and flow standing out in the song as he seeks to reclaim his top spot in entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nilianguka kwenye msoto nikapotelea, Mungu wangu alikuja akanitetea. Bila wema wako mimi ningetokomea. Mungu Wangu alikuja akanikumbuka.” Goes part of the song.

Mustafa recounted the tribulations of his life at a time when his mother was sick with no money.

READ: Colonel Mustafa's mother speaks, reveals painful secret he kept from her

He thanked his fans and God for coming through for him in his moment of need, taking them through some of his lowest moments in life.

Colonel Mustafa
Colonel Mustafa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The singer also admitted that he made mistakes in his life but is grateful for the support he has received even as he strives to bounce back.

“Navaa miwani usiku kuficha machozi. Shida nimepittia siwezi kudozi. Mama mgonjwa mfukoni sina manoti…Kwenye mziki hakuna mashoo, Mimi ni legend bila doo” Mustapha sings in part.

Mustafa's plight and lessons on reckless living, money, fame & slay queens

The plight of the singer who ruled the airwaves in before his career took a hit was brought to light after a video of himself working at a construction site went viral.

In subsequent interviews, the singer opened up on his life after fame and recent change in fortunes, offering valuable lessons and advise.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the height of his fame, money flowed and with it came frivolous pursuits.

Among the frivolous pursuits were slay queens and alcohol which the rapper admitting to certain regrets and acknowledging that he misused part of his wealth in these pursuits.

“I was young and reckless when I had money. Now, I am older and wiser. I assure my fans that the funds they have contributed will be put to good use, especially towards my mother’s health.” The rapper said as contributions from well-wishers streamed in.

It is his resilience to keep going that warmed the hearts of many.

Rather than taking to social media to beg, the singer resolved to do construction jobs to make ends meet.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Colonel Mustafa roars back to life musically with new song

Colonel Mustafa roars back to life musically with new song

Njoki Murira takes action after losing TikTok account with over 2.7M followers

Njoki Murira takes action after losing TikTok account with over 2.7M followers

Karen Nyamu defends Gachagua over public reprimand after catfight with Edday

Karen Nyamu defends Gachagua over public reprimand after catfight with Edday

BBC's Waihiga Mwaura graduates with Masters

BBC's Waihiga Mwaura graduates with Masters

Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr & Asake among 2024 Grammy Awards nominees [List]

Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr & Asake among 2024 Grammy Awards nominees [List]

A private jet, queenly treatment: Billnass & Nandy celebrate her 31st birthday

A private jet, queenly treatment: Billnass & Nandy celebrate her 31st birthday

Not your typical Luhya chick! Jackie Vike breaks the mold with a luxury Jeep

Not your typical Luhya chick! Jackie Vike breaks the mold with a luxury Jeep

Diamond & Tanasha Donna enroll son NJ at a prestigious international school

Diamond & Tanasha Donna enroll son NJ at a prestigious international school

Young Thug's lyrics from these songs will be used as evidence in court

Young Thug's lyrics from these songs will be used as evidence in court

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abel Mutua’s daughter, Mumbua

Abel Mutua & Judy Nyawira celebrate as daughter Mumbus graduates

Salvado says he was hurn when Bobi Wine unfollowed him

I was hurt when Bobi Wine unfollowed me; I don't even support NRM - Salvado

Kenyan rapper, Jackson Ngechu Makini, popularly known as Prezzo

Prezzo's confession: I worked as Mungiki leader for 9 years under Maina Njenga

Brown Mauzo

Brown Mauzo ready for marriage 3 months after announcing split from Vera Sidika