The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Colonel Mustafa's mother speaks, reveals painful secret he kept from her

Lynet Okumu

Colonel Mustafa's mother breaks down in tears as she discloses the secret that Mustafa kept from her

Colonel Mustapha
Colonel Mustapha

In a recent interview with Eve Mungai, the mother of Kenyan musician Colonel Mustafa bravely shared her journey, unveiling a secret that her son had kept from her.

Recommended articles

Her emotional narration shed light on the events leading up to her sickness and the challenges they faced, including her battle with cancer.

Mustafa's mother acknowledged her son's dedication and support to the family until his music career took a downward turn.

ADVERTISEMENT
Colonel Mustafa's mother
Colonel Mustafa's mother Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Netizens divided after video of Mustafa asking for Sh1.5M goes viral

It was during this time that Mustafa found himself working on a construction site, a fact she discovered only after a video of him went viral.

"Mustafa tulikuweko naye hapa kwa sababu ndugu yake alikuwa anaenda kazi. Katika maisha yake yote hajawahi kunificha kitu. Kitu alichonificha Mustafa mimi ni mambo ya mjengo. Kwa nini sijui, labda aliona itaniumiza zaidi.

"(Mustafa was here with me because his brother was going to work. In his whole life he has never hidden anything from me. The only thing that Mustafa hid from me was about the construction work. I don't know why, maybe he saw that it would hurt me more)," she narrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

She expressed her appreciation for the person who captured that moment, as it changed everything for them.

The unexpected attention from Kenyans and their generosity offered a glimmer of hope in their challenging circumstances.

Mustafa's mother disclosed that in 2021, she fell ill and underwent treatment for various ailments.

Colonel Mustafa
Colonel Mustafa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Colonel Mustafa receives Sh600,000 cash

However, it wasn't until 2022, during a city scan in Tanzania, that she received the devastating news of her cancer diagnosis.

She was then flown back to Kenya to commence her treatment journey. The cost of the treatment proved to be a significant burden for the family, and there were times when she had to pause chemotherapy due to financial constraints.

The courageous mother revealed that cancer had severely affected her kidneys and two blood vessels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the challenges, she remained hopeful, acknowledging that chemotherapy held the potential to improve her condition with the grace of God.

Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa
Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa Pulse Live Kenya

She expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support received from Kenyans, emphasizing how their contributions have greatly aided her ongoing treatment process.

Despite the difficult journey, Mustafa's mother remains optimistic about her treatment progress, sharing that things are gradually improving.

ADVERTISEMENT

She expressed her gratitude to God for the support and care she has received from both strangers and loved ones alike.

Colonel Mustapha
Colonel Mustapha Pulse Live Kenya

The financial assistance provided by well-wishers has been instrumental in ensuring that her treatment continues smoothly, allowing her to focus on her recovery.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 Gengetone hits with most YouTube views

10 Gengetone hits with most YouTube views

Tina Turner’s husband to inherit half of her fortune for donating his kidney to her

Tina Turner’s husband to inherit half of her fortune for donating his kidney to her

Details of Ndovu Kuu's lucrative deal with Tusker

Details of Ndovu Kuu's lucrative deal with Tusker

I'm a big girl, leave me alone - Paula Kajala tells off father

I'm a big girl, leave me alone - Paula Kajala tells off father

Colonel Mustafa's mother speaks, reveals painful secret he kept from her

Colonel Mustafa's mother speaks, reveals painful secret he kept from her

Jabali Junior: 'Sultana’s' prince charming who has won hearts of Kenyan ladies

Jabali Junior: 'Sultana’s' prince charming who has won hearts of Kenyan ladies

Ciru Muriuki opens up about losing BBC job and adjusting to the new reality

Ciru Muriuki opens up about losing BBC job and adjusting to the new reality

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Touching story of how Dr King'ori's mother influenced his stage name

Touching story of how Dr King'ori's mother influenced his stage name

Pulse Sports

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Linda Oguttu

Linda Oguttu's Biography: Age, career, husband & net worth

Journalist Terryanne Chebet

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday

Kabi and Milly WaJesus

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr