Colonel Mustafa's mother speaks, reveals painful secret he kept from her

Her emotional narration shed light on the events leading up to her sickness and the challenges they faced, including her battle with cancer.

Mustafa's struggle & financial crisis

Mustafa's mother acknowledged her son's dedication and support to the family until his music career took a downward turn.

It was during this time that Mustafa found himself working on a construction site, a fact she discovered only after a video of him went viral.

"Mustafa tulikuweko naye hapa kwa sababu ndugu yake alikuwa anaenda kazi. Katika maisha yake yote hajawahi kunificha kitu. Kitu alichonificha Mustafa mimi ni mambo ya mjengo. Kwa nini sijui, labda aliona itaniumiza zaidi.

"(Mustafa was here with me because his brother was going to work. In his whole life he has never hidden anything from me. The only thing that Mustafa hid from me was about the construction work. I don't know why, maybe he saw that it would hurt me more)," she narrated.

She expressed her appreciation for the person who captured that moment, as it changed everything for them.

The unexpected attention from Kenyans and their generosity offered a glimmer of hope in their challenging circumstances.

Mustafa's mother get diagnosed with cancer

Mustafa's mother disclosed that in 2021, she fell ill and underwent treatment for various ailments.

However, it wasn't until 2022, during a city scan in Tanzania, that she received the devastating news of her cancer diagnosis.

She was then flown back to Kenya to commence her treatment journey. The cost of the treatment proved to be a significant burden for the family, and there were times when she had to pause chemotherapy due to financial constraints.

Impact of cancer on her health

The courageous mother revealed that cancer had severely affected her kidneys and two blood vessels.

Despite the challenges, she remained hopeful, acknowledging that chemotherapy held the potential to improve her condition with the grace of God.

She expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support received from Kenyans, emphasizing how their contributions have greatly aided her ongoing treatment process.

Kenyans stand with Mustafa

Despite the difficult journey, Mustafa's mother remains optimistic about her treatment progress, sharing that things are gradually improving.

She expressed her gratitude to God for the support and care she has received from both strangers and loved ones alike.

