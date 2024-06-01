Dem Wa Facebook reveals her bride price, invites potential suitors

The comedian who is basking in the glory of her new-found fame and celebrity status noted that the man interested in making her a wife should be ready to part with a modest figure of at least Sh2 million.

The cash should be topped up with six cows, completing her bride price.

“I want Ksh 2 million for dowry and six cows,” Dem wa Facebook declared, inviting interested people to try their luck.

Dem wa Facebook's big break & partnership with Obinna

The fast-rising comedian has captured the attention of her fans with the funny content that she has been releasing, teaming up with her boss, Obinna, to serve fresh content with the audience impressed with their onscreen chemistry.

The funny lady who resides in Kayole rose from humble beginnings with her big break being when established comedian, content creator and emcee Obinna took her under his wings.

Her dad had nothing but praises and good words or Obinna during a recent conversation with Dem Wa Facebook

"Obinna alinishika mkono na kuna watu wanamdiss ati ooh, sijui anatumia Dem Wa Facebook ati sijui nini... So wewe unaeza ambia aje Obinna," she inquired.

"I look and search and follow what you and my sister do online. I want to tell you that what you are doing is marvelous, so wewe endelea. Forget about what people are saying," he advised.

She often praises Obinna for supporting her career with the pair referring to each other in lovey-dovey terms even as fans urge Obinna to marry her because she is 'real,' but Obinna maintains that they are just working together and she is not his type.

Highlight of Dem Wa Facebook meeting Amber Ray & Kennedy Rapudo at Africanah's birthday

She was one of the guests at Amber Ray's daughter, Africanah Rapudo's, first birthday party on May 18, 2024 where she left those in attendance reeling in laughter.

She stepped out in style, donning a red dress and black heels, complemented by a face makeover that brought out a side of her that people are not used to seeing.

