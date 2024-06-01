The sports category has moved to a new website.

Dem Wa Facebook reveals her bride price, invites potential suitors

Charles Ouma

Basking in the glory of her new-found fame and celebrity status, the fast-rising comedian revealed what any man interested in making her a wife should be ready to part with for her bride price

Dem Wa Facebook
Dem Wa Facebook

Comedian Dem Wa Facebook has revealed what she wants as her bride price while inviting potential suitors to try their luck.

The comedian who is basking in the glory of her new-found fame and celebrity status noted that the man interested in making her a wife should be ready to part with a modest figure of at least Sh2 million.

The cash should be topped up with six cows, completing her bride price.

“I want Ksh 2 million for dowry and six cows,” Dem wa Facebook declared, inviting interested people to try their luck.

The fast-rising comedian has captured the attention of her fans with the funny content that she has been releasing, teaming up with her boss, Obinna, to serve fresh content with the audience impressed with their onscreen chemistry.

Kenyan Comedian Dem Wa Facebook
Kenyan Comedian Dem Wa Facebook Pulse Live Kenya

The funny lady who resides in Kayole rose from humble beginnings with her big break being when established comedian, content creator and emcee Obinna took her under his wings.

READ: Fans' advice to Dem Wa Facebook after her bold 2nd wife declaration

Her dad had nothing but praises and good words or Obinna during a recent conversation with Dem Wa Facebook

"Obinna alinishika mkono na kuna watu wanamdiss ati ooh, sijui anatumia Dem Wa Facebook ati sijui nini... So wewe unaeza ambia aje Obinna," she inquired.

"I look and search and follow what you and my sister do online. I want to tell you that what you are doing is marvelous, so wewe endelea. Forget about what people are saying," he advised.

She often praises Obinna for supporting her career with the pair referring to each other in lovey-dovey terms even as fans urge Obinna to marry her because she is 'real,' but Obinna maintains that they are just working together and she is not his type.

She was one of the guests at Amber Ray's daughter, Africanah Rapudo's, first birthday party on May 18, 2024 where she left those in attendance reeling in laughter.

READ: Dem Wa Facebook introduces the special person behind her success

She stepped out in style, donning a red dress and black heels, complemented by a face makeover that brought out a side of her that people are not used to seeing.

Comedian Dem Wa Facebookand Oga Obinna ( Instagram)
Comedian Dem Wa Facebookand Oga Obinna ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

The highlight of the event was when Dem Wa Facebook publicly declared during an interview that she was the co-wife of Amber Ray.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
