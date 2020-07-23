Socialite Corazon Kwamboka and her boyfriend Frankie Just Gymit raised eyebrows among their Insta-Family after unfollowing each other and deleting photos they had taken together.

On Thursday, fans of the celebrity couple woke up to the news that their favorite people were no longer following each other, with Ms Kwamboka putting up a post that says “My Karma came too soon”.

This resulted into lots of speculations, with a number fans praying all was well in their relationship.

The dilemma surrounding the act of unfollowing and deleting photos from IG, forced Corozan to clear the air saying they had opted for a private relationship.

“So I posted something yesterday that was supposed to be a joke, I’m not single, so they think you broke up with me when I’m Pregnant, both of us are good and I just have a cold but it’s not Covid, so we have decided that the social media pressure is too much and so we are keeping everything private for now and the future” said Corozano Kwamboka via her Insta-stories.

This comes days after the two made it public that they were an item and expecting their first baby together.

Kwamboka announced her pregnancy with a cute baby bump photo that is now deleted from her Instagram page.

The bootylicious socialite also pointed out that in January last year she was almost giving up on getting pregnant based on the fact that she had been diagnosed with Endometriosis.

“If someone told me January last year that I’d be feeling you kick deep in my belly at the sound of your father’s voice, I’d most definitely think they were deranged! Endometriosis had crippled my dreams of birthing a child. But here we are. A pleasant and welcomed surprise. I can’t wait to meet you. Hold you and teach you EVERYTHING I know,"

To the baby’s father; I couldn’t have chosen a better person to do this with. I see the good in you and how you raise your own and I know my child will be loved ETERNALLY,” wrote Ms Kwamboka.