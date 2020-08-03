Socialite Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie Justgymit revealed that they are expecting a bouncing baby boy who will be named Tayari, which means our love in Spanish and ready in Swahili.

In a three-minute video, the celebrity couple did the gender reveal with the aid of cake that had colours (on the inside) that symbolized gender; Blue for a Boy and Pink for a Girl.

Before cutting the Cake, Kwamboka mentioned that if it turns out that she is carrying a baby girl she will name her Kesia and if it’s a boy, he will be called Tayari.

Corazon Kwamboka finally reveals the father of her unborn child (Screenshots)

It's a Boy

“I’m almost 22 weeks... and we are about to find out if it’s a boy or a girl. I will Love them, if it’s a girl we gonna name her Kesia and if it’s a Boy we are going to name him Tayari which means our Love in Spanish…we found out about this gender on Monday (Five days ago) and Frankie has been hiding it from me and it’s really hard to read his face…I’m going to have a boy. This is what I wanted, I was really hoping for a Boy, nobody wants a daughter with this Big a**” said Corazon Kwamboka in the video.

The gender reveal comes days after the two unfollowed and deleted each others photos on Instagram stating that they had opted for a more private relationship.

Also Read: Socialite Corazon Kwamboka announces pregnancy with this exquisite photo

Corazon Kwamboka

Unfollowing Each Other

“So I posted something yesterday that was supposed to be a joke, I’m not single, so they think you broke up with me when I’m Pregnant, both of us are good and I just have a cold but it’s not Covid, so we have decided that the social media pressure is too much and so we are keeping everything private for now and the future,” said Corozano Kwamboka via her Insta-stories.

Kwamboka announced her pregnancy with a cute baby bump photo via her Instagram page on July 2nd, 2020.

Video Courtesy