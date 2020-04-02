Kenyan socialite Corazon Kwamboka has responded to the question of whether she is dating fitness trainer Frankie Justgymit.

In a Question and Answer session with her followers on Instagram, Corazon had several questions coming from fans asking if they were a couple, having been spotted together in numerous occasions.

The bootylicious socialite responded to all the questions saying that they are just chilling, while other questions she responded asking why? Or with emojis.

Screenshots

Corazon Kwamboka responds to dating Frankie Justgymit

During the QandA session, Corazon also responded to a questions on whether she in a relationship to which she responded saying that she is only living.

“I’m living,” responded Corazon Kwamboka.

A few days ago, Corazon and Frankie further fueled the dating rumours after she shared a suggestive photo of them inside a house together, which she captioned with the word ‘Quarantine’.

Ms Kwamboka uploaded a photo where Frankie was posing behind her, ogling at her fat-butt.

Corazon Kwamboka responds to dating Frankie Justgymit

The act made it seem like they had gotten tired of keeping their affair a secret and slowly they were opening up to the world about them being a couple.

The two have been spotted together on several occasions, insinuating that they might be an item, Frankie having parted ways with his Baby Mama Maureen Waititu, while Corazon also dumped her Italian Boyfriend.

Frankie is always the one driving Kwamboka’s car whenever they are together.