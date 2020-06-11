Covid-19 cost us more than 35 shows in America and Europe – Sauti Sol

Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol have disclosed that the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus has cost them more than 35 shows in America and Europe.

Speaking when they appeared on #BongaNaJalas Sauti Sol guitarist Fancy Fingers said that they had shows organized all through the year from Africa, to Europe and America.

“If you are talking about losses due to the covid-19, unaeza estimate useme ni kama doo ngapi hivi?” asked Jalang’o.

“We are signed to Universal so we had a whole tour from begin of the year till the end all over Africa, Europe Kila mahali,” responded Polycarp Otieno aka Fancy Fingers.

Bien who is the lead singer went on to state that they were already booked and confirmed for 15 shows and festivals in America and 20 in Europe.

He further mentioned that they were set for a tour of their new album across Kenya where they would have had no less than seven shows.

“Mimi naeza hesabiana mashow tu. America tulikuwa na kama 15 shows, Europe tulikuwa na 20 shows. Ni shows and festivals na zilikuwa confirmed kina afronation hata poster zishatoka. Hapa Kenya tulikuwa na tour tulikuwa tunafanya of course tukitoa album lazima tupige tour kama vile tulifanya live and die in Africa so lazima tungepiga kama 7 shows hivi hapa Kenya,” said Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime.

During the interview, the boy band also disclosed that it took them more than four years to write the song Suzanna which is part of their new album ‘Midnight Train’.