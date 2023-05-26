Nairobi fashion designer sides with Sauti Sol, throws shade at Willy Paul

Melina stated that Sauti Sol has carried Kenya's name in the music industry for many years, while suggesting that other musicians are mediocre.

She continued by stating that Sauti Sol is the only band that can be mentioned outside the country, as the other artists are producing low-quality music despite calling themselves musicians.

"These local celebs have had the chance to fix but wamelala. Sasa ati KRG The Don ndio watu wana trend claiming to be the top artists. What a joke," Melina wrote.

Melina mentioned that Eric Omondi attempted to call out artists, sarcastically remarking that he seemed exhausted and now engaged in fighting for everything, including artists and the economy.

She also criticized Willy Paul for trying to compare himself with Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz and questioned how he could even make such a comparison.

Bien clashes with Eric Omondi over similar remarks

Eric Omondi has frequently clashed with Kenyan artists over their lack of consistency in producing quality music and their attempts to elevate the country's reputation in the music industry.

The release of top 100 Kenya apple music in September 2022 ignited a war of words between comedian Eric Omondi and Sauti Sol singer Bien Aime-Baraza after only two Kenyan songs featured on the list.

The two songs that made the top 100 list are 'Inauma' and 'Dimensions' both by Bien.

Eric Omondi emphasized that Kenyan artists need to raise their standards when it comes to live performances.

He pointed out that the lineup of shows in the country is predominantly filled with foreign artists, primarily due to this reason.