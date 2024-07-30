Diamond's English in the spotlight again after stating he arrived '2nd in the morning'

Celebrated Tanzanian artiste Nasibu Juma Issack, popularly known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz, has once again become the subject of online debate in Kenya.

However, this time it's not about his controversial relationships or baby mama dramas, which often capture the attention of his fans. Instead, it's about his mastery of the English language.

Diamond Platnumz faces online criticism over English skills

Some Kenyans have expressed their dissatisfaction with Diamond’s disregard for basic rules of grammar.

According to them, Diamond 'embarrasses' Africans whenever he speaks English. This isn't the first time Diamond has faced such criticism. His recent release, 'Komasava Remix,' featuring American Pop and R&B star Jason Derulo, and South African Amapiano singers Chley and Khalil, has been the talk of town.

The song, currently trending at number one in Kenya, was shot in multiple countries, including Dubai in the UAE, where Diamond and Jason Derulo linked up.

However, it was during a conversation with Jason Derulo and a group of others that Diamond's English skills once again came under scrutiny.

Diamond Platnumz and his English

Jason asked Diamond what time he had arrived, and Diamond's response left many talking.

"When did you get in town?" Jason asked. Diamond replied with a serious face, "Second right? Second in the morning," not realising he had just angered online grammar prefects.

This incident is not isolated. In October 2023, Diamond also caused a stir after pronouncing the word 'song' as 'sing'.

The star was in South Africa spending time with his kids, Nilan and Tiffah. When he wanted to leave, the kids cried out. Tiffah questioned why her dad was leaving early, and Diamond told them he was working on a new song overnight.

He said, "I am going to do another sing ," which left netizens in stitches.

Diamond Platnumz's English teacher

Months before these incidents, a Tanzanian named Allan identified himself as Diamond's English teacher, revealing how he had taught the Bongo Flava star English, particularly focusing on helping him express himself fluently in American English.

Initially, Diamond ensured that Allan taught English to some of his fellow Wasafi signees. Artists like Rich Mavoko, Harmonize, and Rayvanny were among the beneficiaries of this program.

In addition to the Wasafi artists, Allan also taught Diamond's sister, Esma Platnumz, as well as Chege.

