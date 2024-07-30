The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond's English in the spotlight again after stating he arrived '2nd in the morning'

Lynet Okumu

When asked what time he had arrived in town, Diamond gave an answer that even Jason Derulo, who posed the question, did not expect to hear.

Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz
Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz
  • Diamond Platnumz's poor English skills have sparked criticism and online debate in Kenya
  • His response to Jason Derulo's question about his arrival time left many talking
  • This is not the first time Diamond has faced criticism for his English language skills

Recommended articles

Celebrated Tanzanian artiste Nasibu Juma Issack, popularly known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz, has once again become the subject of online debate in Kenya.

However, this time it's not about his controversial relationships or baby mama dramas, which often capture the attention of his fans. Instead, it's about his mastery of the English language.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Kenyans have expressed their dissatisfaction with Diamond’s disregard for basic rules of grammar.

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz
Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diamond Platnumz's English teacher applauds his dedication

According to them, Diamond 'embarrasses' Africans whenever he speaks English. This isn't the first time Diamond has faced such criticism. His recent release, 'Komasava Remix,' featuring American Pop and R&B star Jason Derulo, and South African Amapiano singers Chley and Khalil, has been the talk of town.

The song, currently trending at number one in Kenya, was shot in multiple countries, including Dubai in the UAE, where Diamond and Jason Derulo linked up.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was during a conversation with Jason Derulo and a group of others that Diamond's English skills once again came under scrutiny.

Award-winning Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz
Award-winning Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

Jason asked Diamond what time he had arrived, and Diamond's response left many talking.

"When did you get in town?" Jason asked. Diamond replied with a serious face, "Second right? Second in the morning," not realising he had just angered online grammar prefects.

ADVERTISEMENT

This incident is not isolated. In October 2023, Diamond also caused a stir after pronouncing the word 'song' as 'sing'.

The star was in South Africa spending time with his kids, Nilan and Tiffah. When he wanted to leave, the kids cried out. Tiffah questioned why her dad was leaving early, and Diamond told them he was working on a new song overnight.

He said, "I am going to do another sing ," which left netizens in stitches.

READ: Diamond confronts man shooting his shot at Zuchu & exposes his messages

ADVERTISEMENT

Months before these incidents, a Tanzanian named Allan identified himself as Diamond's English teacher, revealing how he had taught the Bongo Flava star English, particularly focusing on helping him express himself fluently in American English.

Initially, Diamond ensured that Allan taught English to some of his fellow Wasafi signees. Artists like Rich Mavoko, Harmonize, and Rayvanny were among the beneficiaries of this program.

In addition to the Wasafi artists, Allan also taught Diamond's sister, Esma Platnumz, as well as Chege.

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Fans question Diamond's statement about Naseeb Junior, his last child

Allan proudly shared that he was also teaching a Tanzanian parliamentarian, along with other government officials, in his language instruction endeavors.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diamond's English in the spotlight again after stating he arrived '2nd in the morning'

Diamond's English in the spotlight again after stating he arrived '2nd in the morning'

Queen P no more! Willy Paul's ex-signee spills the beans on their split

Queen P no more! Willy Paul's ex-signee spills the beans on their split

Eric Omondi seeks help to find mother of child who was Fred Omondi’s 'heart'

Eric Omondi seeks help to find mother of child who was Fred Omondi’s 'heart'

Nyaboke Moraa's baby daddy leaves everything to God after death of their daughter

Nyaboke Moraa's baby daddy leaves everything to God after death of their daughter

Kathy Kiuna explains why she's active in church despite losing hubby

Kathy Kiuna explains why she's active in church despite losing hubby

Teacher Cillah's emotional message to Njugush for honouring her at his show [Video]

Teacher Cillah's emotional message to Njugush for honouring her at his show [Video]

Nyaboke Moraa loses only daughter weeks after brother's death

Nyaboke Moraa loses only daughter weeks after brother's death

Don't cover up – Mulamwah vents as he accuses Carol Sonnie of lying

Don't cover up – Mulamwah vents as he accuses Carol Sonnie of lying

How TTNT 5 went down in style with Njugush & Wakavinye dazzling fans at the sold out event

How TTNT 5 went down in style with Njugush & Wakavinye dazzling fans at the sold out event

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzanian Gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege

Nimemwambia mama - Bonny Mwaitege turns to President Suluhu after false death reports

News anchor Shiksha Arora

News anchor Shiksha Arora finds new home after leaving KBC

One of the little girls Rosie used to care for crying at a grave (Left) & Nanny Rossie (Right)

Nanny Rosie breaks silence on viral grave video featuring ex-employer’s child

Rachael Otuoma & her husband Ezekiel Otuoma ( Instagram )

Rachael Otuoma: My husband's kids are not my business