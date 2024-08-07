Zari Hassan’s bold remarks on pregnancy termination divides fans

Zari Hassan, a renowned businesswoman and socialite, is celebrating a significant milestone in her family's life. Her first-born son, Pinto, has just turned 21.

To mark this special occasion, Zari took to social media to share a collection of photos documenting Pinto’s journey from birth to the present day.

Zari message to young women as she celebrates son's birthday

In her heartfelt message, Zari not only expressed her love and pride for her son but also took the opportunity to share an important message about motherhood and the choices women face.

A past image of Zari Hassan with her first born son Pinto Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on her own decision to keep her child, she highlighted the significance of choosing life over abortion.

"Girls, the man you're aborting babies for might have five other girls doing the same... In the future, when you want to settle down and have kids, it may not be possible," Zari advised.

She stressed the importance of using protection or deciding to have the child, emphasising that she made the right choice by keeping Pinto.

Zari’s message resonated with many of her followers. She urged young women to think carefully about their choices regarding pregnancy and abortion.

"Here we are, 21 years later. I love you, Pinto Tlale, and happy birthday! They always say the first-born is the one who has been through it all with you, and I totally agree. Alhamdulillah, I'm grateful," Zari wrote.

Zari Hassan with her first born son Pinto Pulse Live Kenya

Mixed reactions from fans

While many of Zari’s fans appreciated her for speaking out on such a sensitive topic, her message also sparked mixed reactions.

Many fans supported Zari's message, appreciating her courage to speak out on an issue that affects many young women

However, not all responses were positive. Some fans felt that Zari’s birthday message to her son should have remained focused on the celebration rather than delving into controversial topics.

Zari Hassan's first born son Pinto Pulse Live Kenya

Here are some of the reactions on Instagram

Reaction 1: People don't abort kids because they want to. They do because circumstances force them to. Raising a child is not easy given the economy and nowadays men. Just wish your son a happy birthday in peace

Reaction 2: Why must a birthday message be so complicated , dragging women who did abortions . Ai Zari. Anyways happy birthday to your handsome son. You did a great job.

Reaction 3: Can you not just say Happy Birthday . Please the other stuff wasn’t necessary. You can do it on another post

Reaction 4: The advice is much needed as it concerns our youth…keep speaking up regardless! Happy birthday to your son

Reaction 5: Those who have aborted are spitting fire. Come on you can't have 5 abortions and still claim ati circumstances placed you there. Which circumstances Jessica