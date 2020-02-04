Celebrated Tanzanian Singer Diamond Platnumz has hit 3 Million subscribers on YouTube.

WCB Wasafi took to their Instagram to share the good news with their followers. This makes Diamond one of the African artistes to have the most subscribers on YouTube.

“Woww!! 3M Subscribers 🙌🙌Asante Kwa Kila Aliefanikisha Hii ...Kaa Tayari Kwa Mengi Makubwa Mwaka Huu 🙏🏽🙏🏽 Hii Inapelekea Kuwa Channel Namba Moja Africa Kuwa Na Subscribers Wengi ..” read their post.

Diamond Platnumz hits 3 million subscribers on YouTube

Chibu Dangote is one of the big artistes in Africa who is known for his outstanding and exceptional work that has gained recognition internationally. This has made his work garner a lot of views ion YouTube with most of them hitting over 15 Million views.

The latest song he did with Innos’B Yope Remix garnered over 60 Million views. Other Videos that have received a lot of views include; Baba Lao which has 12M views, Inama featuring Fally Ipupa has 47M views, Tetema featuring Rayvanny has 37M views and The one has 19 Million views.

When it comes to creativity, the beats, the lyrics, and the amazing choreography, Diamond has managed to be a cut above the others.

Diamond Platnumz hits 3 million subscribers on YouTube

Diamond Misses Tanasha's EP Launch

He was recently put in the spotlight after he snubbed Tanasha Donna’s EP launch in Nairobi, on grounds that he had gone to attend to an emergency that needed his attention.

“Kutokana na tatizo la ghafla lilotokea nyumbani, imenibidi niruke Dar es Salaam Maramoja kwajili ya kulisolve....hivyo naweza fika nimechelewa, au pengine kutofanikiwa kuhudhuria ghafla ya Uzinduzi maalum ya EP ya Mpenzi wangu Mjini Nairobi Usiku wa leo...Niwakumbushe tu kuwa Event hio itakuwa inaruka live kupitia @wasafitv ...Mlio majumbani msikose kutazama” said Diamond.

The act of Chibu Dangote missing his girlfriend EP Launch left many with questions, of whether his absence at Ms Donna’s even was intentional.