Diana Marua's bold message after fans' threats to cancel her brand

Unlike other celebrities who joined fans on the streets to protest on Tuesday, June 19, Marua merely posted a message online, saying, "#RejectFinanceBill2024." This late-night post did not sit well with her followers.

Diana Marua criticised for late-night Finance Bill post

Netizens flocked to her comment section, criticizing her for the timing and lack of active participation.

Diana Marua (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Many felt that a simple social media post was insufficient, especially since the protests had already been underway for some time. The consensus was that her support came too late to make any real impact.

Moreover, fans were disappointed that Diana did not show up in person to support the protests, despite the significant support they had given her during the launch of her latest reality show.

This perceived lack of reciprocity led some fans to threaten to unfollow her for not standing with them in their time of need.

Diana Marua (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Diana responds after fans threaten to cancel her brand

In response to the complaints, Diana did not join the protestors on day two like other celebrities.

However, she shared a post with a message telling her followers that they should allow her to at least reject the bill before they point fingers. She expressed her frustration with the backlash she received.

"Allow me to say #RejectTheFinanceBill before you come at me guns blazing. Anyway, I’m humble enough to know that I can be replaced, but wise enough to know that there’s nobody else like me," she wrote as she flaunted her fashion sense.

Diana Marua (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

This post did not help to appease her fans. A section of them still felt offended, citing that she was attacking and defending herself instead of taking a clear stand.

Bahati's stand on the Finance Bill

Meanwhile, Bahati, Diana Marua's husband, has rejected the bill and even sent a message to President Ruto.

However, this too was not well received by some of his fans. The mixed reactions highlight the complex expectations that fans have of public figures during significant political moments.

Diana Marua with hubby Bahati (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Role of influencers in political activism

Influencers like Diana Marua hold significant sway over public opinion. Their actions, or lack thereof, can influence the perceptions and actions of their followers.

