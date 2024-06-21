The sports category has moved to a new website.


Diana Marua's bold message after fans' threats to cancel her brand

Lynet Okumu

Are you among those who threatened to cancel Diana Marua, aka Aunty Madoo? Here’s her bold response for you.

Diana Marua (Instagram)
Kenyan content creator and rapper Diana Marua found herself under fire after her social media post about rejecting the Finance Bill.

Unlike other celebrities who joined fans on the streets to protest on Tuesday, June 19, Marua merely posted a message online, saying, "#RejectFinanceBill2024." This late-night post did not sit well with her followers.

Netizens flocked to her comment section, criticizing her for the timing and lack of active participation.

Diana Marua (Instagram)
Many felt that a simple social media post was insufficient, especially since the protests had already been underway for some time. The consensus was that her support came too late to make any real impact.

Moreover, fans were disappointed that Diana did not show up in person to support the protests, despite the significant support they had given her during the launch of her latest reality show.

This perceived lack of reciprocity led some fans to threaten to unfollow her for not standing with them in their time of need.

Diana Marua (Instagram)
In response to the complaints, Diana did not join the protestors on day two like other celebrities.

However, she shared a post with a message telling her followers that they should allow her to at least reject the bill before they point fingers. She expressed her frustration with the backlash she received.

"Allow me to say #RejectTheFinanceBill before you come at me guns blazing. Anyway, I’m humble enough to know that I can be replaced, but wise enough to know that there’s nobody else like me," she wrote as she flaunted her fashion sense.

Diana Marua (Instagram)
This post did not help to appease her fans. A section of them still felt offended, citing that she was attacking and defending herself instead of taking a clear stand.

Meanwhile, Bahati, Diana Marua's husband, has rejected the bill and even sent a message to President Ruto.

However, this too was not well received by some of his fans. The mixed reactions highlight the complex expectations that fans have of public figures during significant political moments.

Diana Marua with hubby Bahati (Instagram)
Influencers like Diana Marua hold significant sway over public opinion. Their actions, or lack thereof, can influence the perceptions and actions of their followers.

In this case, Marua’s late-night post was seen as insufficient and insincere by many, highlighting the high expectations placed on influencers to use their platforms responsibly and effectively.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
