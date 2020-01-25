Singer Aslay opens up on his beef with WCB singer Mbosso

Bongo artiste Aslay Isihaka popularly known as Dogo Aslay has opened up on his beef with WCB singer Mbosso Khan Kilungi.

The mhudumu hit maker addressed his beef with Mbosso stating that went there was no bad blood between them, even though they did not follow each other on Instagram. Aslay went ahead to add that the media had heightened their beef for pitting them against each other.

Asked why he did not follow Mbosso, Aslay said that he could not talk about their differences on air. “Kuna matatizo ambayo siezi ongea hapa mwisho wa siku kila kitu kinaendelea freshi tusiende tena tukaleta kitu kingine”.

He also opened up on the silence in the music industry saying that he needed time to work on his music as well as learn some things in the dynamic music industry.

"Mwisho was siku nlishauriwa na baadhi ya watu mdogo wetu umeshatoa nyimbo kiasi kwamba unaeza fanya show kila siku kwa nini usikae kwanza nawe ukabadikisha mzki wako kidogo. Ndio maana tena nilivyo rudi nikarudi na nyang'anyang'a" said Aslay.

Why Mbosso chose to Unfollow Aslay

Last year, Mbosso disclosed that he chose to unfollow Aslay because he had no relationship with him after their split from Yamoto Band.

He explained that he was told that despite supporting Aslay for a long time, the singer had not reciprocated in kind and had, in fact, unfollowed him.

“Baada ya kumsupport Aslay kwa muda mrefu watu wakawa wananimbia mbona wewe unam-support halafu yeye haku-support? Umem-follow mwenzako ameku-unfollow. Jifunze kubalance shobo, nikasema kumbe na mimi naonekana namshobokea ngoja na mimi nim-unfollow. Kwa hiyo sasa hivi kila mtu hana urafiki na mwenzake,” said Mbosso.