Tanzanian singer Aslay Isihaka popularly known as Aslay is in Kenya doing a media tour for his EP dubbed Kipeda Roho and we linked up with him for a one on one interview.

During the sit-down the Moyo Kiburi maker disclosed that the one thing that annoys him the most is people who throw insults at his late mother.

Aslay noted that he is open to people criticizing his work and lifestyle, but hates it when they cross the boundaries and start insulting his late mother who is not directly related to his musical work.

I don’t like people who insult my late mother –Aslay opens up (Exclusive)

It annoys Me

“Mimi ukinitukania mama yangu huwa sipendi sana, unaweza ukaniudh mpaka Kesho. Zipo comments nyingi ambazo zinanikwaza Kila siku, Sababu kuna mwingine anaweza akaja akakutukania tu mama yako, alafu ukiangalia mimi mama yangu amekufa, kwa hiyo hicho ndio kitu ambacho sikipendi katika comments za mashabiki na haters wangu, kutukaniwa tu mama yangu, vitu vingine fannya maana siwezi kukukataza kuandika au kusema kitu,” said Aslay.

Asked on things he is proud of since partying ways with his former group, Yamoto Band, the singer said; “Nashukuru Mwenyezi mungu Napata kile ambacho nilikuwa nakikosa mwanzo. Wakati nilikuwa nafanya kazi na Yamoto, ilikuwa pesa tunagawana labda katika million nne kunaweza kugawana moja moja, lakini sasa hivi kama Millioni nne napiga mfuko mwenyewe kwa hiyo nashukuru sana.”

Joining WCB Wasafi?

He also addressed reports that went viral on social media that he had plans to join the Diamond Platnumz owned record label, WCB Wasafi.

“Kulikuwa na tetesi kuwa WCB walimtafuta Aslay wakitaka kumsign, Je ni Kweli? Na ni kitu kinaweza kutokea?" Asked the Journalist.

“Si kweli!! Lakini mimi ni msaniii na chochote kinaweza kutokea muhimu tukae chini tuelewa basi. Na mimi ni msanii natafua hela, so ikitokea wananihitaji ndipo tutakaa kuelewana vile vile,” responded Aslay.

Check out the interview Here

https://www.facebook.com/pulselivekenya/videos/2537676216513687/