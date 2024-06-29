Taking to social media, Edday penned a special message to celebrate the accomplishment on a day that saw the Mugithi star add another feather to his cap.

She recounted how Samidoh shared his decision to go back to to school years back, culminating in yesterday’s graduation.

ADVERTISEMENT

She shared that it took the singer seven years to graduate from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, having started his studies shortly after the birth of their second child.

Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Samidoh as he graduates with his 1st degree Pulse Live Kenya

"Your perseverance and dedication have borne fruit. I remember when you decided to continue with your degree, we had just welcomed our child (Mike). Thank you for your commitment and true spirit, I am forever inspired," Edday wrote.

She praised Samidoh for expertly juggling his studies alongside other responsibilities, including serving the nation as a police officer, music and providing for his young family.

"You were always on your feet, taking on household chores; preparing Shirleen for school and dropping her off while you were heading to school. You didn’t give up despite many challenges. Congratulations," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Samidoh as he graduates with his 1st degree Pulse Live Kenya

Samidoh revisits Kibaki's legacy that saw him resume school after dropping out

Samidoh shared photos of his graduation, recounting his humble beginnings and how he at one point dropped out of school.

“Mama! I wish you were here today to witness this Day! We had come along way. From dropping out of school to being a herds boy and later saved by free primary School Education, thanks to H.E Mwai Kibaki. After completing my K.C.P.E and becoming the Top student during my year.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You saw my frustration and loss of hope in joining secondary school to an extent that you sold a piece from our small land to see me join secondary school. Unfortunately you passed on weeks later. Mama, I am proud to tell you, by the Grace of God I bought the land back.

Today at the 42nd graduation ceremony for Jkuat I have stepped on the first stair of my education ladder. This is just the beginning.” Samidoh wrote.

Edday warming up to Samidoh after dramatic fallout over Karen Nyamu

The couple parted ways last year in a fallout that played out publicly on social media with Edday noting that she will not be part of any polygamous arrangement.

At the time, Samidoh’s complex love life which also features nominated Senator Karen Nyamu made headlines.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a subsequent post on social media which sparked claims of being a deadbeat dad, Edday would reveal that she is a single mother raising her children without support.

Edday who currently resides in the United States has in recent days appeared to be warming up to Samidoh.

Pulse Live Kenya