ADVERTISEMENT
Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Samidoh as he graduates with his 1st degree

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Samidoh as he graduates with his 1st degree
Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Samidoh as he graduates with his 1st degree

Edday Nderitu has heaped praises on Samidoh following the latter’s graduation with his first degree.

Taking to social media, Edday penned a special message to celebrate the accomplishment on a day that saw the Mugithi star add another feather to his cap.

She recounted how Samidoh shared his decision to go back to to school years back, culminating in yesterday’s graduation.

READ: Update on the premiere of Samidoh & Prince Indah's film, 'Kienyeji'

She shared that it took the singer seven years to graduate from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, having started his studies shortly after the birth of their second child.

Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Samidoh as he graduates with his 1st degree
Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Samidoh as he graduates with his 1st degree Pulse Live Kenya

"Your perseverance and dedication have borne fruit. I remember when you decided to continue with your degree, we had just welcomed our child (Mike). Thank you for your commitment and true spirit, I am forever inspired," Edday wrote.

She praised Samidoh for expertly juggling his studies alongside other responsibilities, including serving the nation as a police officer, music and providing for his young family.

"You were always on your feet, taking on household chores; preparing Shirleen for school and dropping her off while you were heading to school. You didn’t give up despite many challenges. Congratulations," she added.

Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Samidoh as he graduates with his 1st degree
Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Samidoh as he graduates with his 1st degree Pulse Live Kenya

Samidoh shared photos of his graduation, recounting his humble beginnings and how he at one point dropped out of school.

READ: How Samidoh turned up to celebrate daughter's birthday & graduation in the U.S. [Photos]

“Mama! I wish you were here today to witness this Day! We had come along way. From dropping out of school to being a herds boy and later saved by free primary School Education, thanks to H.E Mwai Kibaki. After completing my K.C.P.E and becoming the Top student during my year.

"You saw my frustration and loss of hope in joining secondary school to an extent that you sold a piece from our small land to see me join secondary school. Unfortunately you passed on weeks later. Mama, I am proud to tell you, by the Grace of God I bought the land back.

Today at the 42nd graduation ceremony for Jkuat I have stepped on the first stair of my education ladder. This is just the beginning.” Samidoh wrote.

The couple parted ways last year in a fallout that played out publicly on social media with Edday noting that she will not be part of any polygamous arrangement.

At the time, Samidoh’s complex love life which also features nominated Senator Karen Nyamu made headlines.

In a subsequent post on social media which sparked claims of being a deadbeat dad, Edday would reveal that she is a single mother raising her children without support.

Edday who currently resides in the United States has in recent days appeared to be warming up to Samidoh.

Samidoh Edday Nderitu and their family during their daughter's graduation in the U.S
Samidoh Edday Nderitu and their family during their daughter's graduation in the U.S Pulse Live Kenya

The singer recently visited his family in the US and the pair was seen enjoying themselves after being apart for a while.

