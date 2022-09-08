USA based comedian Elsa Majimbo has said she intends not to come back in Kenya due to the rocky relationship she has with Kenyans
Comedian Elsa Majimbo addresses relationship with Nairobi, speaks on returning to Kenya
Majimbo relocated to South Africa before later moving to the US
Speaking to Forbes Magazine, Majimbo said her blowing up to become a global star did not sit well with Kenyans who she termed as colorist and were not wishful of her success.
Majimbo said she had leave Kenya after she saw it unfit to continue with her career noting that she would come back to visit her family but would never come back
“They were hell bent on my failure. When the whole world was cheering me on Kenya was praying for my downfall so when I got the chance, I packed my bags and I left. I'll go to see my family but I left and I'm never going back."
Majimbo said she was trolled on the internet by those that she expected would have offered her support. She further noted that
"I have a very complicated relationship with Nairobi. When things started going on well for me there was alot of backlash to me and there were a lot of colorist things said towards me and surprisingly its people from Kenya who were doing that and they were bullying me on the internet," she remarked.
Elsa Majimbo featured on Forbes Top 30 Under 30, sends powerful message
In June 2022, Elsa Majimbo hit another fete as she was featured in Forbes Africa Magazine's Top 30 Under 30.
In the magazine, Majimbo said she knew she was going to be an icon and that some things can only be taught by oneself.
“So many people will discourage you and that’s fine, so many people think they know better and that’s fine, but whatever they know they have been told by someone else and there are some things you can only teach yourself and at the end of the day every single person you know will be out of your life. You need to do what’s best for you always,” she stated.
