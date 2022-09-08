RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian Elsa Majimbo addresses relationship with Nairobi, speaks on returning to Kenya

Amos Robi

Majimbo relocated to South Africa before later moving to the US

Comedian Elsa Majimbo
Comedian Elsa Majimbo

USA based comedian Elsa Majimbo has said she intends not to come back in Kenya due to the rocky relationship she has with Kenyans

Recommended articles

Speaking to Forbes Magazine, Majimbo said her blowing up to become a global star did not sit well with Kenyans who she termed as colorist and were not wishful of her success.

Majimbo said she had leave Kenya after she saw it unfit to continue with her career noting that she would come back to visit her family but would never come back

“They were hell bent on my failure. When the whole world was cheering me on Kenya was praying for my downfall so when I got the chance, I packed my bags and I left. I'll go to see my family but I left and I'm never going back."

Comedian Elsa Majimbo
Comedian Elsa Majimbo Comedian Elsa Majimbo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Steve Harvey 'adopts' Elsa Majimbo after interviewing her on his show [Video] Majimbo said she was trolled on the internet by those that she expected would have offered her support. She further noted that

"I have a very complicated relationship with Nairobi. When things started going on well for me there was alot of backlash to me and there were a lot of colorist things said towards me and surprisingly its people from Kenya who were doing that and they were bullying me on the internet," she remarked.

In June 2022, Elsa Majimbo hit another fete as she was featured in Forbes Africa Magazine's Top 30 Under 30.

In the magazine, Majimbo said she knew she was going to be an icon and that some things can only be taught by oneself.

Elsa Majimbo
Elsa Majimbo Elsa Majimbo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Elsa Majimbo's manager created a multi-million brand without ever meeting her

“So many people will discourage you and that’s fine, so many people think they know better and that’s fine, but whatever they know they have been told by someone else and there are some things you can only teach yourself and at the end of the day every single person you know will be out of your life. You need to do what’s best for you always,” she stated.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Khaligraph Jones releases free style calling for protection of Raila Odinga [Video]

Khaligraph Jones releases free style calling for protection of Raila Odinga [Video]

Justina Syokau 2020 releases new song congratulating president elect William Ruto [Watch]

Justina Syokau 2020 releases new song congratulating president elect William Ruto [Watch]

Comedian Elsa Majimbo addresses relationship with Nairobi, speaks on returning to Kenya

Comedian Elsa Majimbo addresses relationship with Nairobi, speaks on returning to Kenya

Love galore, Rev. Natasha's response to hubby's well-coiled love message

Love galore, Rev. Natasha's response to hubby's well-coiled love message

Iyanii, Eric Omondi and Sauti Sol win big in Magic Vibe awards [Full List]

Iyanii, Eric Omondi and Sauti Sol win big in Magic Vibe awards [Full List]

I choose a struggle; Akothee responds to links of shipping girls to Saudi Arabia

I choose a struggle; Akothee responds to links of shipping girls to Saudi Arabia

Emmy Kosgei elated after father was nominated for National Assembly

Emmy Kosgei elated after father was nominated for National Assembly

Justin Bieber opens up on why he canceled his world tour again

Justin Bieber opens up on why he canceled his world tour again

Bobi Wine sends heartwarming birthday message to Barbie

Bobi Wine sends heartwarming birthday message to Barbie

Trending

Nigerian gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan [Instagram/DunsinOyekan]

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives car accident

American rapper Kanye West [Instagram/KanyeWestTheGoat]

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

Azziad Nasenya

Azziad answers troll who said her video was not worth his attention [Screenshot]

Queen Bey

Beyoncé turns 41 years old today