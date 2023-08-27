The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eric Omondi lands in Kigali, hints at shifting his 4-day livestream to Rwanda

Charles Ouma

Just landed in Rwanda Kigali. Last night I Googled which East African Country has the least Power black outages and results said Kigali - Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi

Award-winning Kenyans comedian Eric Omondi has hinted at moving his four-day fundraising campaign marathon to Rwanda after landing in Kigali.

Omondi noted that his decision to shift to Rwanda was informed by challenges of power, notably the Friday power blackout that plunged the country into darkness for several hours.

The campaign which is meant to run for four days is to help 'needy' Kenyans.

In an update on his Inststories, the comedian noted that Rwanda's capital, Kigali, will ensure success of the initiative as it has the least power blackouts in the region.

"Just landed in Rwanda Kigali. Last night I Googled which East African Country has the least Power black outages and results said Kigali. I am thinking of doing the 4 days of Fundraising from here. No sabotages. Just saving lives," Eric stated.

Omondi had scheduled to kick start his challenge on Friday at 8:00 pm until Monday 8:00 pm.

He was however forced to postpone the livestream following the blackout that lasted for several hours across the country disrupted his plans.

After about 4 hours, Omondi said that he would end the live stream, and issue a statement the next day on his next course of action.

“There no power in many parts of Kenya and this initiative is supposed to help ordinary Kenyans. 80% of Kenyans are in darkness right now and we need to go live for four days. We need to save our voices and our energy,” he said.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian said that the team would postpone the challenge to start on Saturday, August 26, from 8:00 p.m. to Tuesday August 29, at 8:00 p.m before today’s update.

