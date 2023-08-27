The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ebru TV actor Tony Sherman seeks Eric Omondi's help after job loss & eviction

Lynet Okumu

After being evicted from his rented house, Tony Sherman was forced to sleep in the cold

Ebru TV Actor Tony Sherman
Ebru TV Actor Tony Sherman

Kenyan actor Tony Sherman has reached out to comedian Eric Omondi, appealing for assistance during a challenging phase in his life.

Recommended articles

In an interview with TUKO on August 27, Sherman who once graced the screens of Ebru TV opened up about the downward spiral his life took after losing his job.

This turn of events left him struggling financially, ultimately leading to his eviction from his residence in Pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ebru TV Actor Tony Sherman and Eve Mungai in a past photo
Ebru TV Actor Tony Sherman and Eve Mungai in a past photo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 times Eric Omondi went above & beyond for 'Wanjiku' in 2023

With no place to call home, he found himself exposed to the harsh elements of the cold weather. His health deteriorated significantly, leading to a diagnosis of typhoid and pneumonia.

"I was kicked out of my house. I moved to my aunt's place, but I have been unwell. Life is unbearable here. I was diagnosed with typhoid and pneumonia at Paisley Hospital in Dagoretti Corner," Sherman shared.

Ebru TV Actor Tony Sherman and Inspect Mwala in a past photo
Ebru TV Actor Tony Sherman and Inspect Mwala in a past photo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Eric Omondi jets off to the U.K. for lunch

Currently undergoing treatment at Paisley Hospital in Dagoretti Corner Sherman views Eric as a compassionate figure who is both approachable and likely to empathise with his predicament.

"I need Eric Omondi's support. He is a good person and I believe he will listen to my cry and rescue me. I just want to get back on my feet. I don't have a job. I also don't have the necessary equipment to start content creation," he said.

Eric Omondi is known for his funny jokes and hilarious skits, but in recent times, he has become known for something else – his philanthropic acts.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian Eric Omondi
Comedian Eric Omondi Comedian Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eric Omondi announces death of Baby Pyden after Kenyans contributed Sh1.4M

Omondi is using his platform to help those in need, and his actions have not gone unnoticed.

From paying hospital bills to securing the release of detained individuals, Omondi is slowly becoming a household name for his kind acts.

Apart from his kind acts, Eric Omondi has been actively pushing for reforms in various sectors, including the lowering of the cost of living by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian Eric Omondi
Comedian Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

His efforts have led to him being arrested twice and charged with creating public disturbance.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi lands in Kigali, hints at shifting his 4-day livestream to Rwanda

Eric Omondi lands in Kigali, hints at shifting his 4-day livestream to Rwanda

I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage

I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage

Ebru TV actor Tony Sherman seeks Eric Omondi's help after job loss & eviction

Ebru TV actor Tony Sherman seeks Eric Omondi's help after job loss & eviction

Meet Trisha: The cold-hearted curvy wife swimming in her husband's wealth in 'Becky'

Meet Trisha: The cold-hearted curvy wife swimming in her husband's wealth in 'Becky'

Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for 2nd wife Queen Stacey in swanky event [Photos]

Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for 2nd wife Queen Stacey in swanky event [Photos]

How Huddah Monroe lost Sh2.5 million cash

How Huddah Monroe lost Sh2.5 million cash

#UhondoMtaani: Wanyama responds to claims of siring Morgan Bahati, Vanessa Kiuna & hubby's 3-month fighting pattern & other stories

#UhondoMtaani: Wanyama responds to claims of siring Morgan Bahati, Vanessa Kiuna & hubby's 3-month fighting pattern & other stories

Harmonize Biography: Music career, net worth & controversial love life

Harmonize Biography: Music career, net worth & controversial love life

Moses Wetangula’s son weds fiancé in glamorous ceremony [Photos]

Moses Wetangula’s son weds fiancé in glamorous ceremony [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba

CS Ababu finally responds to reports of dating Azziad Nasenya

Rev Kathy Kiuna and her daughter Vanessa kiuna Kovac

Vanessa Kiuna reflects on why she picks a fight with hubby every 3 months

Larry Madowo and Gathoni Wamuchomba in Jorbug, South Africa

Larry Madowo's 1st boss Gathoni Wamuchomba pokes him with marriage reminder

Maryanne Mudavadi with her parents during her graduation

Maryanne Mudavadi’s impressive career, education, wedding & speech that made news