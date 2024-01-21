Eric Omondi gives update after camping in Kisii for several days to build 2 bridges

Dubbed the Bridge of Death, the plight of residents, including school-going children and mothers who use the bridge across river Gucha was highlighted by a local media, prompting the comedian to intervene.

The comedian disclosed that significant progress had been made with Sh340,000 remaining to hit the target as at the time that the post was made.

He added that upon completion, the bridge will be named Kemunto after the young school girl who featured in the video maneuvering dangerously as she made her way across the river.

“I've been in Kisii for the past 5 days working with the community to put up this Bridge. It's not been Easy but we have been Encouraging each other. We will name this Bridge KEMUNTO after the Girl who risked her life so the whole world could hear about the BRIDGE OF DEATH.

“We are almost halfway. We have not been able to secure a PAYBILL yet but I want to call upon TEAM SISI KWA SISI to help us finish this Bridge through Kemunto's father. Send whatever you can to his number 0740422465 (NAME: THOMAS ONDABU OBURE). We are only short Ksh 340,000 to finalize the Bridge.” The comedian shared.

During his stay in Kisii, the self-declared President of comedy in Africa witnessed other residents, including a mother carrying her 3-month baby across the bridge.

When he made his way to Kisii, Omondi ended up at a different bridge that was equally in a bad state and arrived at the decision that he would construct two bridges.

Eric Omondi's observation in Kisii

He also shared that he witnessed women carrying jerrycans of water across the river on the dangerous bridge.

“Today I witnessed a mother carrying her 3 months-old baby across the "Bridge of Death" I saw children as young as 1 and a half years cross this death trap. Women balancing water Jericans while literally balancing their own lives. We found the Original Bridge but we will also build the other Bridge as well because they also need it.” Omondi shared.

Omondi has been on a mission to make the world a better place, intervening in a number of deserving cases that have been brought to his attention.

Comedian Eric Omondi during a livestream on his social media channels on August 25, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya