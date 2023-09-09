9 glamorous weddings of prominent politicians' children

From political dynasties to entertainment icons, the nation celebrated these unions with enthusiasm and joy.

Here are 9 children of prominent politicians who had lavish weddings.

Alvin Wetangula

ADVERTISEMENT

Alvin Wetangula, the son of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, embarked on a new chapter of life after marrying his longtime lover, Naisula Leteipan.

Pulse Live Kenya

Their colorful ceremony, attended by family and friends, took place on Saturday, August 26, creating a day filled with joy and love.

Maryanne Mudavadi

ADVERTISEMENT

Maryanne Mudavadi, daughter of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, celebrated her love with Nyaga Karanja in a glamorous traditional wedding on August 20, 2023.

The wedding, held at Mudavadi's Mululu home, exuded class and elegance, a testament to the couple's commitment to a lifetime of love and happiness.

Pulse Live Kenya

Karanja, a respected lawyer, arrived in style for the traditional wedding, known as ruracio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kogos

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei proudly shared the lavish wedding pictures of her son, Kim Kogos.

The wedding was a joyous occasion, and Shollei warmly welcomed her new daughter-in-law into the family.

The couple had a beautiful beach wedding in December 2022, creating lasting memories of their love.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Ruto

The year 2022 began on a high note for the Ruto family as Nick Ruto, the firstborn son of President William Ruto, tied the knot with Evelyn Chemtai.

Their traditional wedding on January 15, 2022, captured the nation's attention and became the talk of the town.

The event went down in style with the former TV siren inviting a number of politicians as well as only close friends and family gracing the ceremony.

Nick Ruto and Evelyne Chemtai Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Junior Nyong'o

Peter Junior Nyong'o, the only son of Kisumu County Governor Anyang' Nyong'o, embarked on his own journey of love in July 2020.

His wedding to the beautiful Wanja Wohoro was a colorful and vibrant celebration of their commitment to each other.

The couple marked their first wedding anniversary on July 27, 2021, with heartwarming photos that reflected the happiness and love they share.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyang' Nyongo's son, Junior Nyong'o weds Wanja Wohoro the knot is private ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

Makena Ngugi

In a joyous celebration of love and commitment, Makena, the daughter of billionaire Pius Ngugi and Esther Passaris, found her happily ever after.

Makena and her longtime boyfriend from Ivory Coast sealed their love in a vibrant beachfront wedding that took place in Mombasa on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

The wedding was graced by the presence of cherished friends and family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

June Ruto

June Ruto, the eldest daughter of President William Ruto, walked down the aisle in May 2021, alongside her Nigerian husband, Alex Ezenagu.

Their wedding was a magnificent affair that combined cultures and traditions, showcasing the power of love that knows no boundaries.

After a traditional wedding ceremony in May, they held a grand white wedding 18 days later, cementing their union in a memorable way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Jomo Kenyatta

Jomo Kenyatta, the first son of former president Uhuru Kenyatta, embarked on his journey into matrimony with Fiona Achola.

Their love story began with a traditional wedding ceremony in 2016, followed by a lavish white wedding in April 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in May 2020, adding another layer of joy to their union.

Pulse Live Kenya

Raila Junior

Raila Junior, the son of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, found his happiness in the arms of Yvonne Wambui, the daughter of retired music mogul Gido Kibukosya.

Their love story culminated in a beautiful wedding, and they welcomed a bouncing baby boy on August 24, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT