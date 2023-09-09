The sports category has moved to a new website.

9 glamorous weddings of prominent politicians' children

Lynet Okumu

From Moses Wetangula's son, Alvin Wetangula to Gladys Shollei's son Kim Kogos, these 9 prominent politicians' children tied the knot in lavish weddings!

In the last few years, Kenya has witnessed a flurry of grand weddings and proposals among its high-profile families.

From political dynasties to entertainment icons, the nation celebrated these unions with enthusiasm and joy.

Here are 9 children of prominent politicians who had lavish weddings.

Alvin Wetangula, the son of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, embarked on a new chapter of life after marrying his longtime lover, Naisula Leteipan.

Moses Wetangula's son Alvin weds fiancé Naisula Leteipan in glamorous ceremony [Photos]
Moses Wetangula's son Alvin weds fiancé Naisula Leteipan in glamorous ceremony [Photos]

Their colorful ceremony, attended by family and friends, took place on Saturday, August 26, creating a day filled with joy and love.

Maryanne Mudavadi, daughter of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, celebrated her love with Nyaga Karanja in a glamorous traditional wedding on August 20, 2023.

The wedding, held at Mudavadi's Mululu home, exuded class and elegance, a testament to the couple's commitment to a lifetime of love and happiness.

Musalia Mudavadi's daughter Maryanne weds lover Nyaga Karanja in glamorous ceremony
Musalia Mudavadi's daughter Maryanne weds lover Nyaga Karanja in glamorous ceremony

Karanja, a respected lawyer, arrived in style for the traditional wedding, known as ruracio.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei proudly shared the lavish wedding pictures of her son, Kim Kogos.

The wedding was a joyous occasion, and Shollei warmly welcomed her new daughter-in-law into the family.

The couple had a beautiful beach wedding in December 2022, creating lasting memories of their love.

GladysShollei's son Kim Kogos and his wife
GladysShollei's son Kim Kogos and his wife
The year 2022 began on a high note for the Ruto family as Nick Ruto, the firstborn son of President William Ruto, tied the knot with Evelyn Chemtai.

Their traditional wedding on January 15, 2022, captured the nation's attention and became the talk of the town.

The event went down in style with the former TV siren inviting a number of politicians as well as only close friends and family gracing the ceremony.

Nick Ruto and Evelyne Chemtai
Nick Ruto and Evelyne Chemtai
Peter Junior Nyong'o, the only son of Kisumu County Governor Anyang' Nyong'o, embarked on his own journey of love in July 2020.

His wedding to the beautiful Wanja Wohoro was a colorful and vibrant celebration of their commitment to each other.

The couple marked their first wedding anniversary on July 27, 2021, with heartwarming photos that reflected the happiness and love they share.

Anyang' Nyongo's son, Junior Nyong'o weds Wanja Wohoro the knot is private ceremony
Anyang' Nyongo's son, Junior Nyong'o weds Wanja Wohoro the knot is private ceremony

In a joyous celebration of love and commitment, Makena, the daughter of billionaire Pius Ngugi and Esther Passaris, found her happily ever after.

Makena and her longtime boyfriend from Ivory Coast sealed their love in a vibrant beachfront wedding that took place in Mombasa on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

The wedding was graced by the presence of cherished friends and family members.

Makena Ngugi and her hubby on their wedding day
Makena Ngugi and her hubby on their wedding day

June Ruto, the eldest daughter of President William Ruto, walked down the aisle in May 2021, alongside her Nigerian husband, Alex Ezenagu.

Their wedding was a magnificent affair that combined cultures and traditions, showcasing the power of love that knows no boundaries.

After a traditional wedding ceremony in May, they held a grand white wedding 18 days later, cementing their union in a memorable way.

Deputy President William Ruto with his wife Rachel Ruto during the wedding of their daughter June Ruto in 2021
Deputy President William Ruto with his wife Rachel Ruto during the wedding of their daughter June Ruto in 2021

Jomo Kenyatta, the first son of former president Uhuru Kenyatta, embarked on his journey into matrimony with Fiona Achola.

Their love story began with a traditional wedding ceremony in 2016, followed by a lavish white wedding in April 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in May 2020, adding another layer of joy to their union.

Uhuru Kenyatta's 1st born son Jomo Kenyatta and his wife Fiona Achola
Uhuru Kenyatta's 1st born son Jomo Kenyatta and his wife Fiona Achola

Raila Junior, the son of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, found his happiness in the arms of Yvonne Wambui, the daughter of retired music mogul Gido Kibukosya.

Their love story culminated in a beautiful wedding, and they welcomed a bouncing baby boy on August 24, 2021.

Raila junior and his wife on their wedding day
Raila junior and his wife on their wedding day

Lynet Okumu

