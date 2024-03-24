The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
I was robbed this morning while live on TikTok – Kimani Mbugua appeals for help

Charles Ouma

Kimani Mbugua revealed that he hurt his leg and hand during the robbery incident that was reported at Kiandutu Police Station

Former Citizen TV journalist and content creator Kimani Mbugua has given an update after a robbery incident in which he lost his phone while live on TikTok.

Kimani appealed for help in tracing his phone, narrating that he was accosted by a panga-wielding man on the morning of March 23, 2024.

The incident which was reported at Kiandutu Police Station and booked under OB number 05/23/03/24 left him with injuries in the hand and leg.

"Guys I was mugged this morning while I was live on Tiktok by a guy with a panga, I was on my morning walk in Jomoko in Thika. I hurt my leg and hand but am doing okay."

"I reported the case to Kiandutu police station OB no 05/23/03/24 I am doing okay but I lost my Samsung A34 which you guys bought me, I was producing content with it, Kenya police please help me recover it please." He added, noting that he was in good health.

Kimani Mbugua update claiming he was robbed while live on TikTok
The phone in question was part of the equipment that were purchased from the proceeds of a fundraiser after Kimani Mbugua appealed for help, with his plight going viral.

READ: I'm back on my feet - Ex-Citizen TV anchor Kimani Mbugua bounces back with new show

Kimani Mbugua's emotional plea

The former TV journalist opened up on his emotional toll in September last year, including the loss of friendships and diminishing support from those around him.

"Feels so bad to call myself a former TV journalist. I am in a problem, but I don't want to also look as if I am begging.

“I fell ill in 2020 after I was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder, and since then, my life has fallen apart. I have lost so many things, friends during the journey, and people got tired of me, and they got to a point where they were not willing to help,” he said.

He also appealed for help to get back on his feet with Kenyans of goodwill responding.

"I realised I could suffer in silence and not speak out and be depressed again and go back to drugs. I am healing, and I am taking each day at a time to try and form my company since I have so many debts. You can host me, and any help would be greatly appreciated," he concluded.

Bouncing back with new show

He thanked Kenyans of good will who responded to his plea for help by raising funds to get him back on his feet, announcing the launch of his new show.

"I am just overjoyed and I just wanted to say thank you. Each and every one of you who gave any amount of money thank you so much for helping me get back on my feet.

“Today I got an equipment, I got a new shooting device and I got a microphone which means I am going back to the streets where I belong," the youthful journalist stated, beaming with joy.” Kimani stated in a video.

In the video, he expressed his desire to move forward and not return to the place he once was.

