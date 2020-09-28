Citizen TV Swahili news anchor Lulu Hassan on Sunday evening impressed fans with a message to her husband and co-anchor Rashid Abdalla, praising his ability to play around with words, in a way that anyone would want to listen to him.

In the post seen, by Pulse Live, Ms Hassan saluted her husband for the ability, and went on to state that he is a rare gem with a very promising future.

“Kaka, i salute you today !!! you've got the gift of the gab.... A rare gem that has a promising future. Nakuzimia sigara ....” wrote Lulu Hassan.

Fans impressed with Lulu Hassan’s message to hubby Rashid Abdalla

Her words attracted attention from her followers who went on to react with mixed responses over what the mother of three had said.

It should be noted that this is not the first time, Ms Hassan has openly poured her heart out to her husband. Rashid Abdalla has also on several occasions poured his heart out to his wife.

Here are some of the reactions;

drofweneke A good wife who even helps you put out your ciggerete 😭😭😭😭😭😭

tolani.claire Yani @loulou_hassan una ita bae kaka 😂😂😂😍

jaxxoabu 😍 Eish umemlimbikizia lugha mufti mufti huyu babe

_w.i.z.z.y_1 Nimekwama apo kwa "nakuzimia sigara"😂😂😂

ian.kipchumba Couples lives matter👌👌

mary.bonareri Lovely couple as well as colleagues❤️❤️🔥✨

imansadiya Ati unamzimia nini??... 😂😂😂 Sema unamzimia tosha tushakuelewa acha vituko ma!

d.m.x_w.a.n.d.a 😅😅Weee sija rada kitu😂😂😂👏

bonan_bonan Kaka ndio brathe ama?😎

4906.mai Wewe Rashid mkorofi hutaki kupigiwa simu kila wakati hayo ndio mapenzi au hutaki kuulizwa uko wapi hapo hutendi haki kaka

annejohnson8065 Always an inspiration.... great role models to me....let me you are my strength

monicakiragu I second that 👏👏👏

gerald_eden2 Sielewi kitu😁😁😁 kwany alipatikana akivuta akazimiwa😁😜

ms_kaity_mo Network failed# kiswahili ngumu😂

_papashkin Si hata u breakdown tuelewe