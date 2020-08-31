Over the weekend, the Kaka Empire Family (King Kaka and Femi One) were in Tanzania as the main acts of Summer Fling at Beach Kidimbwi , where they stage an electrifying performance that left fans yearning for more.

Organizers of the Summer Fling booked Femi One as their main act of the show that went down at the Beach and indeed she didn’t disappoint.

The female Emcee got the chance to perform her hit song Utaweza for the first time basing on the fact that it was released at a time the country was on lock-down and all gatherings banned.

King Kaka and Femi One

Kaka and Femi One in TZ

During the performance, King Kaka filled-in Mejja’s part and the crowed that had turned up to have a good time with the Kenyan stars, couldn’t help it but sing along word to word.

King Kaka put a sneak peek of their action on stage saying “About Jana @femi_one Tanzania 🇹🇿 got nothing but love.#KakaEmpireIsTheLifestyle”.

An excited Femi one also expressed gratitude towards Tanzanians for the love they showed her “Hatari Fire, Tz vibe kama lote 🔥🔥, Tanzania nawapenda sana . Asanteni sana for the love ❤️ Styling @ruthodhiambo 🎥 @chris64mills Make up @nairamakeup_tz”.

Eric Omondi at Cheka Tu

On the other hand, Comedian Eric Omondi also staged a good show at Mlimani City in Dar es Salaam. Omondi was invited to grace the “Cheka Tu” comedy show under the wings of Comedian Coy Mzungu.

Upon his touch down, the funny man was accorded a heroic welcome basing on the fact that he is one of the biggest comedians in Africa.

“TANZANIA THAT WAS SIMPLY EPIC!!!!🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 Asante Kwa mapokezi ya kipeke na upendo wenyu🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 See you soon.

#PresidentOfComedyAfrica DAR ES SALAAM was an actionMovie!!!🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿... MWANZA TANZANIA!!! SEE YOU ON THE 25TH SEPTEMBER!!! LETS TAKE IT A NOTCH HIGHER🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🎤🎤🎤😎😎😎 #PresidentOfComedyAfrica” shared Eric Omondi.

Currently, life in Tanzania is back to normal after President John Pombe Magufuli declared the Country Corona free. Artistes and politicians have been holding concerts and rallies without the fear of contracting the deadly virus that has brought activists to a standstill around the world.