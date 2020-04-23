Kenyan TV station in trouble over Mejja and Femi one’s song ‘Utawezana’

Kenyan Television station TV47 is in trouble with the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) after airing Mejja and rapper Femi One’s new song Utawezana.

In a letter, CA said the station aired the song, which has sexually explicit words during watershed hours, which is a direct contravention of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998.

“The song played on your station on 11th April 2020 at 10:06 AM,” said the letter from CA.

The authority warned TV47 to stick to the set standards of good taste and decency during the watershed period to avoid offending children.

“Please note that failure to comply with the legal provisions on broadcast content standards will result in regulatory action under the law” said the Communications Authority.

The station was also asked to submit to the CA measures they are implementing to ensure that, that does not repeat itself.

Part IV (1) of the Kenya Information and Communications (Broadcasting) Regulations 2009 (20) states that; “(a) exercise care in order to avoid content that may disturb or be harmful to children, that has offensive language, explicit sexual content or violent material, music with sexually explicit lyrics which depict violence; (b) not broadcast programmes with the content specified in paragraph (a) during watershed period.”

