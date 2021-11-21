Muthoni Mukiri dresses in stunning white gown on wedding day

While the fashion was certainly fabulous at the glamourous event, it was Mukiri's wedding dress that made our jaws completely drop as she stole the show and captured the attention of everybody in the room with the gorgeous ensemble.

The ceremony comes four months after the couple held their star-studded ruracio attended by a-list guests such as Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli.

'Ruracio' is a Kikuyu term for Traditional Bride Price Ceremony. Basically, the groom & his family take a token of appreciation to the bride-to-be home.

The Ruracio was graced by family members and close friends among them; Shix Kapienga, Teacher Wanjiku, Nessy Mukiri, Ruby Crown just but to mention a few.

How the two met

In a candid Q&A session on her YouTube channel, Muthoni recently revealed that the two met a year ago at a chama party that Teacher Wanjiku had invited her.

“Isaac was seated at the end of the round table under the shade of a tree and I didn’t think much of him. He was there playing cool and we were having a good time.

“Eventually, Isaac came over to where I was and told me I had a beautiful smile and had been watching me from the far end and the rest is history, now we are getting married,” Muthoni recalled, promising to release a video explaining the journey of their relationship.

Muthoni disclosed that she had been single for two years before meeting her fiancée and have dated for one year.