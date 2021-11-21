RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Muthoni Mukiri dresses in stunning white gown on wedding day

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Mapenzi kitu tamu sana!

Muthoni Mukiri dresses in stunning white gown on wedding day
Muthoni Mukiri dresses in stunning white gown on wedding day

On Saturday, November 20, former Inooro TV News Anchor Muthoni Wa Mukiri tied the knot with her partner Isaac.

Recommended articles

While the fashion was certainly fabulous at the glamourous event, it was Mukiri's wedding dress that made our jaws completely drop as she stole the show and captured the attention of everybody in the room with the gorgeous ensemble.

The ceremony comes four months after the couple held their star-studded ruracio attended by a-list guests such as Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli.

'Ruracio' is a Kikuyu term for Traditional Bride Price Ceremony. Basically, the groom & his family take a token of appreciation to the bride-to-be home.

The Ruracio was graced by family members and close friends among them; Shix Kapienga, Teacher Wanjiku, Nessy Mukiri, Ruby Crown just but to mention a few.

Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac’s Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography)
Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac’s Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography) Photos from Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac’s Ruracio (Instagram-Velos photography) Pulse Live Kenya

How the two met

In a candid Q&A session on her YouTube channel, Muthoni recently revealed that the two met a year ago at a chama party that Teacher Wanjiku had invited her.

Isaac was seated at the end of the round table under the shade of a tree and I didn’t think much of him. He was there playing cool and we were having a good time.

Eventually, Isaac came over to where I was and told me I had a beautiful smile and had been watching me from the far end and the rest is history, now we are getting married,” Muthoni recalled, promising to release a video explaining the journey of their relationship.

Media personality Muthoni Mukiri and her fiancé Isaac Ng'ang'a
Media personality Muthoni Mukiri and her fiancé Isaac Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

Muthoni disclosed that she had been single for two years before meeting her fiancée and have dated for one year.

When I met him he was also at the same point where he was done playing games, he was done with people who are not serious and he wanted someone serious and something more so I think we just we were compatible,” the media personality explained.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Muthoni Mukiri dresses in stunning white gown on wedding day

Muthoni Mukiri dresses in stunning white gown on wedding day

Diamond Platnumz claims he spent more than Sh.8.7 million on his friends wedding

Diamond Platnumz claims he spent more than Sh.8.7 million on his friends wedding

Kodak Black wants Trump back in office

Kodak Black wants Trump back in office

Davido donates Sh68 million to orphanages across Nigeria

Davido donates Sh68 million to orphanages across Nigeria

Joeboy set to perform in Kenya on December 11

Joeboy set to perform in Kenya on December 11

Akothee discharged from Hospital, Ex-NTV presenter Victor Kiprop joins BBC & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Akothee discharged from Hospital, Ex-NTV presenter Victor Kiprop joins BBC & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Ex-K24 presenter DJ Johni Celeb welcomes baby number 2

Ex-K24 presenter DJ Johni Celeb welcomes baby number 2

Diamond Platnumz over the moon as he celebrates new milestone

Diamond Platnumz over the moon as he celebrates new milestone

Strange routine Nyashinski does while recording hit songs

Strange routine Nyashinski does while recording hit songs

Trending

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Media Personality Betty Kyallo

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Tanzanian artistes Diamond Platnumz with Harmonize

How Jalang'o bought his first Benz just months after being auctioned

Radio presenter Jalang'o

Paul Okoye celebrates brother Peter and wife Lola on their wedding anniversary

Peter Okoye, Lola Omotayo and Paul Okoye [Instagram/PeterPsquare] [Instagram/LolaOmotayoOkoye] [Instagram/IamKingRudy]