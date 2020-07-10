Former K24 sport anchor Tony Kwalanda has joined Red Cross owned station Switch TV, days after being fired.

In a tweet, Kwalanda indirectly announced that he was headed to the South C placed Media house, that as so far received a number of journalists who were recently laid-off at K24 and Royal Media Services.

“TONY KWALANDA is switchING to which TV station?” Kwalanda posed a rhetoric question to his followers.

Tony Kwalanda
Tony Kwalanda

Sports Center

Reports indicate that Kwalanda will be hosting a sports show dubbed Sports Center starting July 13th, 2020 (Monday) from 8pm to 9pm.

Kwalanda worked at K24 for a period of 11 years before he was affected by the recent retrenchment that saw hundreds of employees declared jobless.

“I am switching to another station and taking sports to a whole new level. Thank you K24 for the 11 years of GREAT experience. WATCH THIS SPACE FOR MY NEXT MOVE!!!” said Kwalanda in his exit message.

Also Read: K24 unveils new team hours after firing its entire newsroom (Full List)

Tony Kwalanda
Tony Kwalanda

New Team at Switch TV

On Tuesday, Switch TV unveiled a new team of news anchors, days after some of its top presenters were poached by K24 TV.

Those who were introduced include; Frederick Muitiriri (Formerly at Inooro TV), Nancy Onyancha (formerly at K24), Hadiya Mwasiwa, Joel Chacha and Emmanuel Terer.

@switchtvkenya is excited to introduce the new faces of Switch TV News. Meet the fearless @FredMuitiriri, resilient @OnyanchaNancy, daring Hadiya Mwasiwa, bold @joelchacham and tenacious @tereremmanuel21,” said Switch TV.

Switch TV introduces new team days after its top presenters were poached by K24
Switch TV introduces new team days after its top presenters were poached by K24