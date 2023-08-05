Frida Kajala puts claims of sharing Harmonize with daughter Paula to rest with the truth

Allegations that Harmonize may have been involved with both mother and daughter first surface when reports emerged that the singer seduced Paula and shared his nudes at a time when he was also romantically involved with the mother.

In an interview with Zamaradi TV, Fridah Kajala maintained that the claims are false, noting that it really pains them to see such lies being peddled across the media.

"Kitu gani haswa ambacho unatamani kama kingewezekana kama watu wasingekua wanakiongelea kwenye mtendao, wapi ambapo wakiguza wanakuumiza sana ( What is the one thing that you wish was never talked about online, one which hurts you the most) Kajala was asked.

She responded clarifying that claims that Harmonize was involved with both of them is a painful lie that made rounds online and causes them so much pain.

"Yenye ata Paula mwenyewe kinamboo sana, kusemanga kwamba mi na Paula tumeshare… amewai kudate na Harmo. Ni kitu ambacho kinamuumiza hadi kesho kutwa. Yani kwa sababu sio kitu cha kweli na hajawai kufanya, hakijawai kutokea. So kinamuumizanga yani anakaanga hivi ananiambia yani 'mama hichi kitu kinaniumiza'. Mimi ni mtu mzima naweza nikapotezea lakini mbaka mtoto akiwa yani anakaa akiona comments za watu alafu akifwata anakuambia maanake kinamuumiza mara mbili. So najiskianga vibaya kwa ajili yake," Kajala said.

Frida and Paula Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of one who recently turned 40 years old was in a a brief romantic relationship with the singer.

It ended shortly after it began with Harmonize pleading for another chance and splashing millions all in a bid to win back Fridah Kajala.