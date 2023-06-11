The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Gospel singer Phyllis Mbuthia breaks into tears after losing YouTube channel

Charles Ouma

The channel took her over seven years of hard work to build and boasted of more than 30million views and 300k subscribers

Gospel singer Phyllis Mbuthia
Gospel singer Phyllis Mbuthia

Popular Kikuyu gospel singer Phyllis Mbuthia has lost her YouTube channel that had over 300k subscribers.

Recommended articles

The singer broke down in tears as she revealed that the unexpected deletion of the Channel that had taken her years of hard work to build.

A video shared on her Facebook page shows the distraught singer tearing up while narrating how she lost the account in six hours.

The mother of two recounted that building the channel took her seven years of hard work and dedication.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Somebody has just taken my YouTube account with over 300,000 subscribers and discarded it just like that. The account which I had built in seven years has been deleted in six hours or fewer. At least they should have given it to someone else," she revealed amid tears.

She added that at the time of losing it, the channel boasted of more than 30 million views.

The talented singer assured her fans that despite the setback, her anointing as a gospel singer remains intact and she will continue using her talent to touch lives.

"Losing a YouTube Channel with over 300k subscribers and over 30 million views having built it for over 7 years is a painful experience. Phyllis Mbuthia they have stolen the channel but not the anointing," she added.

Gospel singer Phyllis Mbuthia
Gospel singer Phyllis Mbuthia Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

2023 has come with its fair share of ups and downs for the resilient and talented gospel singer.

READ: 5 Bungoma clergies who claim direct communication with God

Earlier this year in January, the Githi Tiwe Ngai singer survived an accident after a vehicle she was travelling in was involved in an accident.

"This accident happened earlier today but I am still thanking God because He saved my life," wrote the singer at the time.

She also shared a video of the wine-red Mazda CX 5 that she was in, thanking God for saving her life during the accident.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Azziad responds to critics after her trip to Dubai

Azziad responds to critics after her trip to Dubai

I'm very sorry - Manzi wa Kibera reunites with 66-year-old bae after breakup drama

I'm very sorry - Manzi wa Kibera reunites with 66-year-old bae after breakup drama

Awinja's rib-tickling Marriage Finance Bill to Ruto

Awinja's rib-tickling Marriage Finance Bill to Ruto

Gospel singer Phyllis Mbuthia breaks into tears after losing YouTube channel

Gospel singer Phyllis Mbuthia breaks into tears after losing YouTube channel

Gengetone star Rekles accused of conning upcoming artist Sh150,000

Gengetone star Rekles accused of conning upcoming artist Sh150,000

Comedian Doug Mutai shares formula gov't should use to grow the creative sector

Comedian Doug Mutai shares formula gov't should use to grow the creative sector

MC Fullstop makes radio comeback weeks after discharge from hospital

MC Fullstop makes radio comeback weeks after discharge from hospital

No breakup or quitting music - Boyz II Men back Sauti Sol as they clarify break

No breakup or quitting music - Boyz II Men back Sauti Sol as they clarify break

Eric Omondi takes on Moses Kuria, Jalang'o defends tax on content creators & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Eric Omondi takes on Moses Kuria, Jalang'o defends tax on content creators & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Pulse Sports

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KTN News studios

Former KTN presenter goes back to teaching after 20 years

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi jets off to the U.K. for lunch after CS Kuria's remarks

MC Jessy at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel

Inaitwa BREAKFAST - MC Jessy defends full plate at Ruto's event

Media personality Anne Kiguta

Anne Kiguta's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth, husband & children