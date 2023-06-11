Gospel singer Phyllis Mbuthia breaks into tears after losing YouTube channel

The singer broke down in tears as she revealed that the unexpected deletion of the Channel that had taken her years of hard work to build.

A video shared on her Facebook page shows the distraught singer tearing up while narrating how she lost the account in six hours.

The mother of two recounted that building the channel took her seven years of hard work and dedication.

"Somebody has just taken my YouTube account with over 300,000 subscribers and discarded it just like that. The account which I had built in seven years has been deleted in six hours or fewer. At least they should have given it to someone else," she revealed amid tears.

She added that at the time of losing it, the channel boasted of more than 30 million views.

The talented singer assured her fans that despite the setback, her anointing as a gospel singer remains intact and she will continue using her talent to touch lives.

"Losing a YouTube Channel with over 300k subscribers and over 30 million views having built it for over 7 years is a painful experience. Phyllis Mbuthia they have stolen the channel but not the anointing," she added.

Pulse Live Kenya

2023 has come with its fair share of ups and downs for the resilient and talented gospel singer.

Earlier this year in January, the Githi Tiwe Ngai singer survived an accident after a vehicle she was travelling in was involved in an accident.

"This accident happened earlier today but I am still thanking God because He saved my life," wrote the singer at the time.