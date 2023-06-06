The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
5 Bungoma clergies who claim direct communication with God

Lynet Okumu

From the mighty Nabii Masinde Munene, to the current Nabii Yohana, Kenya is for sure a religious land!

From left: Nabii Yohana & the late Jehova Wanyonyi of Luhya nation
From left: Nabii Yohana & the late Jehova Wanyonyi of Luhya nation

In the realm of spiritual leaders, the Luhya (Mulembe) Nation, specifically Bungoma county, has witnessed the rise of unique personalities who claim divine connections.

From renowned self-proclaimed prophets such as Nabii Elijah Masinde to the current controversial messiah Yesu Wa Tongaren, these individuals have captivated followers with their extraordinary claims and religious movements.

The Revolutionary Prophet Nabii Masinde Munene was a freedom fighter and the founder of Dini Ya Msambwa, a religious political sect.

Nabii Elijah Masinde of the Luhya nation
Nabii Elijah Masinde of the Luhya nation Pulse Live Kenya

Known as a rebel, he not only challenged the colonial government but also caused consternation among politicians in independent Kenya.

His teachings combined spirituality and politics, advocating for social justice and freedom.

Despite facing opposition from authorities, his influence continues to resonate among his followers, who revere him as a spiritual leader and champion of their rights.

The Self-Proclaimed God Jehovah Wanyonyi, the leader of the Lost Israelites Ministries, established himself as a self-proclaimed god with an unorthodox lifestyle.

Jehovah Wanyonyi
Jehovah Wanyonyi Pulse Live Kenya

Leading his followers from Chemororoch village, Uasin Gishu County, Wanyonyi claimed to possess the power to cure various diseases, including AIDS, cancer, and hypertension.

At one point he even demanded a substantial sum of money from the Kenyan government, threatening to unleash HIV/AIDS upon the country.

Despite his passing in 2015, his followers, awaiting his resurrection, continue to uphold his teachings.

Eliud Wekesa, famously known as Yesu Wa Tongaren who hails from the village of Lukhokwe in Tongaren Constituency, Bungoma County, has been making headlines in the media, claiming to be the Jesus of the Bible.

Wekesa asserts that God visited him in his dreams and anointed him as the awaited messiah.

Eliud Wekesa, popularly known as 'Yesu wa Tongaren'
Eliud Wekesa, popularly known as ‘Yesu wa Tongaren’ Pulse Live Kenya
According to him, he is is a divine mission and the name was given to him by God along with instructions to spread the gospel across the globe.

Among his followers, he is considered the savior of mankind. Yesu Wa Tongaren advocates for strict adherence to his unique commandments, including specific dress codes for women, prohibitions on wearing jewelry, and the preservation of men's beards.

Unlike Jesus in the scriptures who never married, Yesu Wa Tongaren is married with eight children and defended his marital status using Revelations 21:9.

The self-declared Christ claims that it is the 'lamb’s wife' writing in the scriptures that gave him the permission to marry and procreate.

Ronald Nakalila Wanyama, popularly known as Nabii Yohana claims to be the Reincarnated John the Baptist set to prepare way for the Messiah.

Bungoma prophet Nabii Yohana
Bungoma prophet Nabii Yohana Pulse Live Kenya

Ronald gained attention in 2017 after his unusual request to meet the then Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to introduce a new currency.

With his Muungano Church of Holy Spirit for All Nations in Nandolia Village, Bungoma County, he has gathered a significant following.

Married to 39 wives and the father of 107 children, Nabii Yohana has authored his own Bible, consisting of 93 books.

His unique Bible includes a collection of books with intriguing titles, such as Mfarisayo Wilson, Agnes, Mfarisayo Geoffrey, Benson (II), Peter Petro, and Mfarisayo Peter.

He says that politicians often seek his prophetic insights, especially during electioneering years .

Prophetess Mary Sinaida Akatsa rose to fame in 1988 when she declared that she would bring Jesus Christ to her church in Kawangware.

This announcement led to a wave of excitement among residents, who anticipated the messiah's arrival.

Prophetess Mary Sinaida Akatsa of the Luhya nation
Prophetess Mary Sinaida Akatsa of the Luhya nation Pulse Live Kenya

However, the event unfolded with a bearded man dressed in white robes accompanying the prophetess, leaving many bewildered.

Akatsa, known for her strict disciplinary measures, enforces strict regulations on her followers, often separating them from their families and placing restrictions on their daily lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

