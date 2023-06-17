The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Grace Ekirapa reveals motherhood challenge she constantly has to deal with

Charles Ouma

She also recounted how she slapped her baby's feet only to end up feeling guilty and crying

Grace Ekirapa
Grace Ekirapa

Media personality Grace Ekirapa has shared her challenges with motherhood, revealing that mom guilt is a struggle she constantly battles.

Recommended articles

Ekirapa made the revelations in a series shared on her YouTube channel dubbed ‘Cradle love’.

She recounted how at one time she slapped her child’s feet only to end up regretting.

She recounted that on the night that she slapped Jasmine Ariana feet, the baby had been awake for hours while she was attempting to get some sleep in preparation for a video shoot that was to take place the following day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jasmine kept kicking and in a fit of rage, she ended up slapping the baby’s feet.

"I was sleeping and Jasmine was kicking me and I was like, Jasmine can you stop kicking me... she wanted to be held, she was pushing me... so I slapped her feet then she slept... then I started crying, asking why did I beat my baby... she didn't do anything, she didn't even know what she was doing," Ekirapa recounted.

READ: Grace Ekirapa shares heartwarming video bonding with daughter AJ

Grace Ekirapa with baby AJ
Grace Ekirapa with baby AJ Pulse Live Kenya

Corazon Kwamboka and Tatiana Karanja who were hosted by the media personality admitted that they have had similar experiences with mom guilt.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It happens, every mom has once in a while done something... my son is very playful.. he can even throw a glass on your feet and you find yourself pushing him and you'll have that mom guilt, but it happens." Corazon added.

Ekirapa calls out online bullies

The mother of one slammed online bullies, especially those who bully mothers online, noting that some stooped so low to the point of stating that her daughter is obese.

Corazon also shared that she has had similar experiences, sharing how her son's adenoids would often result in some women telling her to wipe his nose.

Ekirapa's daughter turned 10 months on February 21 and she could not hide her joy in the milestone her little one had achieved.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My Heart Beat is 10Months today. I am beyond grateful to God for good health, Good growth and all the beautiful milestones she has hit.

"We count ourselves blessed to have been entrusted with such a precious gift to take care of. I can’t wait to see what God has in store for my precious baby Happy 10 Months baby AJ," Ekipara celebrated.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wakavinye celebrates Njugush as Abel Mutua gushes over wife after winning awards

Wakavinye celebrates Njugush as Abel Mutua gushes over wife after winning awards

Grace Ekirapa reveals motherhood challenge she constantly has to deal with

Grace Ekirapa reveals motherhood challenge she constantly has to deal with

Waihiga Mwaura: Reading news is only 10-20% of a news anchor's job [Video]

Waihiga Mwaura: Reading news is only 10-20% of a news anchor's job [Video]

Njugush, Abel Mutua among winners at Communications Authority's KUZA Awards

Njugush, Abel Mutua among winners at Communications Authority's KUZA Awards

Ciku Muiruri explains decision to forgive her daughter's abductors

Ciku Muiruri explains decision to forgive her daughter's abductors

5 hot songs released this week

5 hot songs released this week

Mwanaidy Shishi pens emotional message days after wedding Hassan Mugambi

Mwanaidy Shishi pens emotional message days after wedding Hassan Mugambi

I’m drunk in love - Esma Platnumz ready for baby number 3 with new bae

I’m drunk in love - Esma Platnumz ready for baby number 3 with new bae

Meet Melissa Kiplagat: 'Country Queens' star who doubles up as a KTN presenter

Meet Melissa Kiplagat: 'Country Queens' star who doubles up as a KTN presenter

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diamond Platnumz in Tanzania

Diamond Platnumz's public appearance sparks debate [Video]

Gospel singer Phyllis Mbuthia

Gospel singer Phyllis Mbuthia breaks into tears after losing YouTube channel

Dorea Chege & DJ Dibul

Dorea Chege's remarks on 'Mr Right' TV show nearly breaks her marriage

The late Shosh Wa Kinangop

Emotions run high as Shosh Wa Kinangop is laid to rest