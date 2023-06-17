Grace Ekirapa reveals motherhood challenge she constantly has to deal with

Ekirapa made the revelations in a series shared on her YouTube channel dubbed ‘Cradle love’.

She recounted how at one time she slapped her child’s feet only to end up regretting.

She recounted that on the night that she slapped Jasmine Ariana feet, the baby had been awake for hours while she was attempting to get some sleep in preparation for a video shoot that was to take place the following day.

Jasmine kept kicking and in a fit of rage, she ended up slapping the baby’s feet.

"I was sleeping and Jasmine was kicking me and I was like, Jasmine can you stop kicking me... she wanted to be held, she was pushing me... so I slapped her feet then she slept... then I started crying, asking why did I beat my baby... she didn't do anything, she didn't even know what she was doing," Ekirapa recounted.

Pulse Live Kenya

Corazon Kwamboka and Tatiana Karanja who were hosted by the media personality admitted that they have had similar experiences with mom guilt.

"It happens, every mom has once in a while done something... my son is very playful.. he can even throw a glass on your feet and you find yourself pushing him and you'll have that mom guilt, but it happens." Corazon added.

Ekirapa calls out online bullies

The mother of one slammed online bullies, especially those who bully mothers online, noting that some stooped so low to the point of stating that her daughter is obese.

Corazon also shared that she has had similar experiences, sharing how her son's adenoids would often result in some women telling her to wipe his nose.

Ekirapa's daughter turned 10 months on February 21 and she could not hide her joy in the milestone her little one had achieved.

"My Heart Beat is 10Months today. I am beyond grateful to God for good health, Good growth and all the beautiful milestones she has hit.