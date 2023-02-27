Grace Ekirapa shares heartwarming video bonding with daughter AJ

Ekirapa shared a video of her daughter playing as she pleasantly watched. In the post, Grace talked about her own childhood memories with her mother and how they still impact her to this day.

"I remember when we were little and my mum would come outside and play blada with us, she would make bhajias and we would have picnics," Ekirapa said.

Despite losing her mother at a young age, the mother of one said the times she spent with her made a huge impact in her life.

"She died when I was 8 years old and up to today I remember the little time we spent together because they made such a big impact," she noted.

The former NTV presenter now wants to create her own memories with her daughter AJ which she says will stick with her forever.

"My memories may not be blada but I will do my best and be here for the little jumps on the trampoline, the rides on the cars that she can’t drive yet because I want her to remember I was here through it all," she noted.

Grace Ekirapa's daughter turns 10 months

Ekirapa's daughter turned 10 months on February 21 and she could not hide her joy in the milestone her little one had achieved.

"My Heart Beat is 10Months today. I am beyond grateful to God for good health, Good growth and all the beautiful milestones she has hit.

"We count ourselves blessed to have been entrusted with such a precious gift to take care of. I can’t wait to see what God has in store for my precious baby Happy 10 Months baby AJ," Ekipara celebrated.

