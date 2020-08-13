Video Vixen cum Fashionpreneur Hamisa Mobetto has expressed displeasure in people who reported her son’s account to the Instagram Community saying she is sensing malice.

In a statement, Ms Mobetto mentioned that she had been restricted from Updating her son Dylan’s account that enjoys a following over 480K people.

The act comes days after she threw a lavish to party to celebrate her son upon turning a year older on August 6th, 2020.

Photos from Dylan's Birthday Party / Hamisa Mobetto

Account restricted

“Wapenzi Account Ya instagram ya Mtoto Wangu Dylan Alofikisha miaka Mitatu jumamosi Hii. Imerepotiwa na watu wenye sababu zao binafsi na kwa sasa imefungiwa na Bwana Insta . Na Siwezi Kupost Chochote kwenye page yake kwa Sasa. Ahsanteni sana kwa Mapenzi Ambayo Mnaonyesha kwa Mtoto wangu huyu tangia Amezaliwa Mpaka sasa. Mbarikiwe Mno .✍🏽 With Love Mama Dee 😘” shared Hamisa Mobetto.

On August 6th, the Diamond Platmuz’s Baby Mama (Hamisa), put up a beautiful message for her son who was turning 3 years old.

Happy Birthday Dylan

“My handsome, blessed and FAVORED little boy is 3 today . Oh how Time really passes so fast . Today on your birthday I wish that you become all that God destined you to be .

May goodness and favor never leave you , all the days of your life . ASANTE SANA for choosing me to be your mommy .

HAPPY 3rd birthday Son . @deedaylan 👑 I love you to infinity and beyond.

@deedaylan #dylanis3 #dylan #dylan3” read Hamisa's message to Dylan.

WCB CEO Chibu Dangote also did not hesitate to wish his son a happy birthday “Happy Birthday to another love of my Life... @deedaylan ❤🌹❤”

