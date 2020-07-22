Fashionpreneur cum vixen Hamisa Mobetto has once again failed to confirm or deny if she will ever get married to her Baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz, stating that she doesn’t know what the future holds.

In a recent interview, Ms Mobetto disclosed that currently she talks a lot with Diamond who doubles up as her business advisor whenever she has an idea that requires a third eye before actualization.

According to the mother of two anything is possible and its too early for her to close that door of possibility.

We are very Close

“Kwanza Kabisa kila mtu inafaa ajue kwamba mimi na Diamond tunaonge sana, tunaonana sana. Nikiwa labda na wazo la Biashara ananishauri, akiwa na jambo lolote anaomba ushauri, kwa hivyo tunaona na kusapotiana hapa na pale.

Lakini swala la Ndoa ni kitu ambacho kiko very sensitive, unajua Ndoa inapangwa na Mwenyezi Mungu and I don’t know what the future holds. So sina jibu sahihi kwa hilo swali” said Hamisa Mobetto.

Ms Mobetto also made it clear that despite her closeness to Diamond, they are just co-parenting with no romantic relationship involved.

“Kwa sasa tunalea mtoto. Alafu pia ningependa kuwashukuru the Team ambayo imeanda Event ya Zuchu, kila kitu kilikuwa kizuri sana na kutoka na hiyo event pekee nimefanya sana Biashara, nimevisha watu zaidi ya 20. So big shout out to you everything was perfect, Zuchu was Amazing” added Mobetto.

Hamisa also dressed Chibu Dangote during the “I AM ZUCHU” concert that went down over the weekend through her brand Mobetto Styles.

Asked on her act of dancing with Diamond at the Concert Hamisa said; “Kwanza Kabisa Watu inafaa wajue kabisa mimi na Diamond tunaonana sana katika maisha yetu ya Kawaida, na sio kitu ambacho ati mimi nakishow off, maana mimi nina access yakumuona muda wowote nataka, kwa hiyo singekaa tu kwenye event muda wote lazima ningesimama. Na sio kama nilimfuata, Ilitokea kama coincidence, maana mimi nilikuwa natunza akaja pia pale, tukacheza kwa hivo, it’s not a big deal kwa sababu sisi ni familia”.

The Madam Hero singer also confirmed Diamond’s words that she informed him before going to Zanzibar to shoot Alikiba’s “Dodo” video where she was featured as the main video vixen.