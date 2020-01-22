Huddah Monroe makes U-turn on joining politics

Outspoken Kenyan socialite cum business woman Huddah Monroe has made a U-turn on joining politics months after she declared her interest in the Nairobi Women representative seat race.

Through one of her Insta stories, the Huddah cosmetics CEO revealed that it was better off to buy an island and disappear rather than become a politician.

“I wanted to be a politician so bad lol! First female president of Kenya But to be honest. I’d rather buy an island and disappear" read her post.

This comes a few months after Ms Monroe she declared her interest in politics. The Huddah cosmetics CEO announced her interest for the Nairobi Women’s Representative seat.

The businesswoman had shared the news through her Instagram page stating that she wanted a 'political heavyweight' who would support her bid.

"Nani atanishika mkono ? Ama nipigie Baba Magoti? Sijui nililie Sonko? Ama nilambez Mr Kenyatta ? Nikona maswali! Lakini cha muhimu ni nyinyi wazalendo . Mnishikilie, niwashikilie! Tushikamane!” she captioned the flyer.