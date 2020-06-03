Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami has confessed that she always gets stuck when she is in a relationship, and for that reason she has given herself a one year break from dating.

Her words came as she responded to a fan who wanted to know if she by any chance wanted to patch things up with her singer ex-boyfriend Arrow Bwoy and be a couple again.

According to Ms Mukami, she has been single for six months a period during which great things have happened in her life and getting into a relationship will just get her stuck.

I always get stuck when I get into relationships – Nadia Mukami

The songbird added that she has goals she needs to achieve and her current focus is to just make money and achieve her dreams.

“Let me answer this generally as to why I am single!!! I have been single for 6 months and so many great things have happened in a span of 6 months (upgraded). The moment I get in a relationship I swear I always get stuck! Giving myself a one year break! I have some goals I need to attain!! I am an idiot when I am in love! For now I just wanna make money and achieve my dreams!!” she said.

In another response, Nadia Mukami who was asked when she plans to settle down said that her next relationship should lead straight to marriage.

She mentioned that it is something she has been telling her friends she wants to do, adding that she has never dated for fun, and after her one year break form dating, she will be ready to be someone’s wife.

“The next relationship has to lead to marriage I have been telling my friends I wanna settle down wananishangaa! I don’t like games in relationships I have never dated for fun! Am on a one year break! Immediately I turn 24 all potentials kindly note am ready for marriage kindly note, not a relationship but marriage,” said Nadia.