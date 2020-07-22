Singer Akothee has opened up on what has been going on in her life, after she stopped spending money taking care of her family problems.

According to the mother of five, she has a lot going on in her life and is constantly left with bills to pay for the family.

She went on to say that when she was admitted in Nairobi at Karen hospital, no one from her family paid her a visit apart from her children, friends and employees and from then she now knows who her friends are.

I am hardly loved – Akothee on life after she stopped spending money solving family problems

Akothee pointed out that she has done more than enough for her family and she knows that some of her family members feel bad when she helps people from outside the family.

She added that she feels satisfied when she helps people that expect absolutely nothing from her.

Here is what she said;

“I am still a mother and I will always be that mother, my heart betrays me all the time, from one corner to the other. I have a lot going on in my life, constantly, I AM left with family bills to clear, be it my mom, dad, grandparents. It's always about "BENDE USEGOCHONE AKOTH" whatever it takes it's all ME, One time a friend OF mine told me. "Esther, all this money you spend on your family, please keep it for your children, they will need it later 🙄 that was Aunty Judi @judithleichum, But I don't listen 🙆‍♂️🙏🏾 When people wanted to own my life, and jump onto my success, using Akothee foundation that is hardly a year old, with no sponsors or donors as a way of hurting me! 🙏🏾I had to put it on hold and concentrate on my life and my children! It hurts when you do things innocently and people feel entitled 🙄🙆‍♂️, the only way to protect yourself from users is to say “sorry I don't have"

I HAVE DONE MORE THAN ENOUGH FOR MY FAMILY! I KNOW SOME OF THEM FEEL BAD WHEN THEY SEE ME SUPPORT PEOPLE I DONT KNOW, BUT THE TRUTH IS, I GET FULFILLED WHEN I HELP THOSE THAT ARE IN NEED AND EXPECT NOTHING. Since I stopped dishing out money and attending to family problems apart from my parents & grandparents, I am hardly loved. My family have no idea of my wealth nor my whereabouts, even if I die today, they have no idea of whom is handling my will / Bill's. They are guests in my life. I respect and love my family very much and the only way to keep the relationship is to love them from a far since I have no option but to love them. I was in Karen hospital for 2 weeks. I I dint see any of my family members apart from my children, friends, my employees, fans and my insurance company. This is enough for an intelligent person to understand. Thanks for alerting me. Now I know my circle friends. Let me go back to fighting with my neighbor over land issues, I will address the nation on Thursday 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Stay calm and God bless you 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

