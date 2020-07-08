City Preacher Robert Burale is pleading with Kenyans to treat Coronavirus with the seriousness its deserves, in a very touching video from his Hospital bed days after testing positive.

In the video, Burale who was struggling with his breathe, advised Kenyans not to wait until they get to a place where they have to buy oxygen to know that Covid-19 is real.

He went ahead to give an update on his health, stating that his oxygen levels are slowly improving compared to the first day he was put on a ventilator.

City Preacher Robert Burale

My oxygen levels are getting better

“I beg you, don’t get to a pace that you have to buy Oxygen, nimesema ya kutosha, mbarikiwe. My oxygen levels are getting better, thank you reverend Kathy Kiuna, Guys please stay safe, God bless you, pray for one another. Let this be a lesson to Kenyans who are just playing around and making fun, you know if you are not careful you will take this thing to your old parents and put them at risk, so guys stay safe, wacha mimi nipambane na hali yangu but one day I know I will give a testimony. God bless you guys and make vizuri, thank you,” said Buurale.

Burale made his Covid-19 status public on Monday, revealing that he developed breathing problems last week (Wednesday) and upon being rushed to Nairobi Hospital he turned out to be Covid-19 positive.

City Preacher Robert Burale

Covid-19

"Last week Wednesday I(after recording an FB program that airs of Fridays)was struggling to breath and rushed to Nairobi Hospital where I was tested for Covid-19 (the doctor in the PPE was the most intimidating thing at that moment) 24 hours later the results were out.. The doctor walks in to the isolation room and she says "Hello Mr Burale your results are out," and I reply "So I can go home" ..she says, "Unfortunately you have tested positive for Covid and we have to now take you to the isolation ward.” A lot went through my mind ...I was scared....I got angry....I was devastated...Then I worried for my daughter (thank God she is perfectly okay)...

For two days I fought for my life under the great care of the Doctors and Nurses at Nairobi Hospital....I saw the Hand of God...My progress is good ..My vitals are responding well..." shared Burale.

