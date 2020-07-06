City Preacher Robert Burale has disclosed that he is currently in hospital battling the deadly novel coronavirus.

In a post he shared on Facebook, Burale said that he developed breathing complications when on Wednesday last week, after shooting one of his shows and was rushed to Nairobi Hospital, where he was tested for Covid-19 and the results turned out positive.

The father of one who said he was waiting for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s announcement to share details of his situation pointed out that he battled for his life for two days, under close observation from doctors and nurses.

Robert Burale hospitalized with Covid-19

Burale who said he doesn’t know where he might have contracted the virus from, mentioned that he is currently doing well and his vitals are responding well to treatment.

Here is his post;

“THE battle belongs to the Lord ...

So I waited for the president to give his speech before I put up my post ..Now that the country is opened..I owe it to family, friends and people I love this information...Above all, everything we go through Is for Gods glory..

Last week Wednesday I(after recording an FB program that airs of Fridays)was struggling to breath and rushed to Nairobi Hospital where I was tested for Covid-19 (the doctor in the PPE was the most intimidating thing at that moment) 24 hours later the results were out...

Picture shared by Burale from Nairobi Hospital

The doctor walks in to the isolation room and she says "Hello Mr Burale your results are out," and I reply "So I can go home" ..she says, "Unfortunately you have tested positive for Covid and we have to now take you to the isolation ward.” A lot went through my mind ...I was scared....I got angry....I was devastated...Then I worried for my daughter (thank God she is perfectly okay)...

Well Ladies and Gentlemen, still in shock, you are taken to a treated lift. It opens for you and you are briefed, "When the lift opens you will find somebody waiting for you" and I find a gentleman dressed in the full PPE...(this I only see in movies )...Kudos to Nairobi Hospital.....He immediately calmed me down and walked me to the bed.....As I walked through I saw grown men fighting for their lives ...I was scared ...VERY SCARED

For two days I fought for my life under the great care of the Doctors and Nurses at Nairobi Hospital....I saw the Hand of God...My progress is good ..My vitals are responding well...

Robert Burale hospitalized with Covid-19

FOR anyone who thinks this thing is a joke ..May the Lord have mercy on you ..I gathered courage and called a few people who have tirelessly prayed for me ...and sent encouraging messages ..

Please guys be careful...Where did I get it ? Your guess is as good as mine ...I wish I knew..

I have seen the Doctors and Nurses work so hard to keep people alive ...Please remember these frontline warriors in prayer ..Encourage them...

The food is served wrapped securely....Opening your food to eat is like opening a bank vault and for a Luhyia like me, Time is of the essence..Visitors strictly not allowed....This is my first taste of power ...Security is as tight as that of the president...

Please be careful..

The battle is the Lords ..We shall overcome

I humbly ask for your prayers

I shall stand TESTIFY

May the Lord have mercy on All of Us

Please the responsibility is now on You and I ...stay safe”