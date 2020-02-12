Diamond Platnumz father Mzee Abdul Juma has again stated that he is not ready to influence his son to marry a certain woman or even hand pick for him a woman to marry.

According to Mzee Abdul, Platnumz has all that its takes to settle down and he believes he will do so when the right time comes.

“Siwezi kumchagulia mwanangu mwanamke wa kumuoa kwa kuwa ana maamuzi yake, hivyo namshauri aoe mwanamke anayemtaka, asikubali kuchaguliwa na mtu awe baba au mama yake maana atakuja kujuta baadaye,’’ said Mzee Abdul Juma.

Mzee Abdul Juma

We are not his decision maker

He added that it’s not advisable for a parents interfere with the love life of their kids as in the long run they are the ones who will be living under the same roof.

This comes days after a number of gossip sites in Tanzania, alleged that Diamond’s mother Sandra Dangote always has influence over her son’s decision when it comes to women.

Towards the end of last year, Diamond’s sister Queen Darleen got married to Isihaka Mtoro as a second wife.

Queen Darleen's wedding

“Ni kweli nimeolewa na nashukuru mweneyzi mungu amenijaalia. Ndoa sio lazima uweke mitandaoni ndo ionekane umeolewa, ndoa zilianza hata kabla ya mitandao kwa hiyo nimefanya mimi na mume wangu, pamoja na familia yangu kwa hiyo haina haja kuthihirishia umma kuwa nimeolewa. Kibubwa nimshukuru mungu mambo yameenda salama. Na kupost hayo ni maamuzi yangu mwenye. Nimekuwa na mwanaume wangu toka mwaka jana. Ni kweli mimi ni bibi wa pili na sasa hivi ni halali wangu. Kusema kweli harusi imekuwa ya kushitukiza vile lakini mambo yamekuwa vizuri,” added Queen Darleen.,” said Queen Darleen.