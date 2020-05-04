Media Personality Kalekye Mumo has said that she did not like how skinny she looked after her massive weight loss journey.

Speaking when she appeared on Chat Spot, Ms Mumo said that after losing weight, the plus size women claimed that she had abandoned them.

She went on to say that on top of not liking her new look, most of her male friends did also not like it but it was a personal decision she had made and for her own good.

I didn’t like how I looked – Kalekye Mumo on massive weight loss

“After I lost the weight, there was the whole plus size community who came at me. Oh you are cheating us, you have left us. Also it was a personal decision all I can say is be happy in your skin. If in your skin you have a challenge that could lead to a problem, are you going to stay that way? You are going to change it. I didn’t like the way I looked when I became too skinny. I had many of my dude friends saying I had spoiled everything,” she said.

According to the Live and Uncut host she took the weight loss journey after being in the media industry for more than nine years.

Kalekye mentioned that during this time, there’s no name she had not been called as far as body shaming goes.

“When I decided I wanted to go on my weight loss journey, it had nothing to do with anybody else. I had been in the industry for about 9 years and there is nothing I hadn’t been told and you can imagine I grew up with three brothers, is there anything I had not heard?” she added.