Actor Brian Ogana’s ex-lover Jacque Naisenya has come out to clear the air, stating that she has never had kids with anyone.

In a Q&A session with her fans, Ms Naisenya sought to clarify that she is not the mother to the three kids that Ogana introduced and currently they are not an item.

The act of the Maria actor introducing his family had left many with question on who is their mother, prompting curious fans to reach out to Ms Naisenya.

“Good Morning good people. Please, please allow me to clear this up. I don’t have kids with anyone, I have never had kids. I hope this is crystal clear and answers your questions. Happy Friday and loads of love to you all” wrote Naisenya.

Brian Ogana with Jacque Naisenya

In another response Naisenya said “I am not the mother of Brian Ogana's children. We were a thing back then but not now and I have never been married to him,".

Asked on why the two broke up Naisenya replied “You are so hilarious…things happen. Buy yes, I would rather choke on greatness than nibble on mediocrity”.

"Are still dating Luwi, asking for a friend? another fan asked.

She Replied “No”.

Jacque Naisenya's responses

Her statement comes hours after Ogana introduced his three kids to the world through an interview he did with Parents Magazine.

On Thursday, Luwi shared photos posing with his kids on the cover of Parents Magazine stating that he is ready to walk his fans through his fatherhood journey and debunk all the hearsay they have ever heard about him.

“#fatherhood #PapaBear Allow me to re-introduce myself and the peeps that have thee brilliant minds to keep me in-check. Being a dad doesn’t come with a manual, am just privileged to be one, am just your ordinary man but a hero in the eyes of my beautiful munchkins @parentsafrica meet my squad/ mbogi genje 😊 #TheOganas( mukitaka professional mourners squad iko tayari🤣🤣)” shared Ogana who asked his fans to check out his story.

Maria actor Brian Ogana alias Luwi Hausa with his Kids

However, Netizens joined the conversation gushing over his adorable family while others opted to ask Ogana to also introduce them to the mother to his three kids.

