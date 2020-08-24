Fast-rising Rapper Breeder LW claims that Number Nane finest Henry Ohanga aka Octopizzo raided his residence in company of 3 armed men purporting to be police officers on Sunday.

In a number of updates seen by Pulse Live, Breeder states that Octopizzo had him questioned over character assassination, following a short video he had uploaded on Instagram.

The "Ni kubaya" maker said that Octo and the three men took his phone and deleted a number of posts on his Instagram page and went to post an apology purporting to be him.

Rapper Breeder Law

I fear for my life

“Today morning #Octopizzo raided my residence , accompanied by 3 armed men PURPORTING to be officers of the law and questioned me on claims of assassination of character. They then drove me around Nairobi , took my phone , deleted my posts and posted an apology purporting to me . After which they dumped me at Adams Arcade at exactly 4pm .

I would like to inform and assure my loyal supporters that I’am of good health however I fear for my life...” reads Breeder’s post.

This comes hours after the rapper (Breeder) threw shade at Octopizzo by referring to him as “Ohanga the Parrot” in an insta-post that is now deleted.

Rapper Breeder Law

In another video, Breeder is heard telling Octo, “Hawa wasee wanasema nichapiane na wewe.”

Octopizzo replies; “Tuchapiane na mimi aje, mimi nataka udelete hiyo staff, mi ujinga sitaki, ujinga tu ndo sitaki. Ohanga ni Kuka yangu, huyo ni msee nampea respect sana na alikuwa karao… sai hata najua umeshituka sana nimejua keja yako aje, mimi hadi najua mahali ul;ikuwa unaishi huko down, mimi najua hizi streets.”

Video (Courtesy)

Beefing

For the past few days, Khaligraph Jones and Breeder Lw have been throwing jibes at Octopizzo over allegations of buying YouTube views.

“Woi Woi woi Rada Ni Chafu ,IEBC wacheze Chini pale Youtube,Lwanda Magere Lagacy Dropping any Time , Subscribe right now, #respecttheogs

@Octopizzo please stop adding Bots on my views so that it also looks like am buying views like you, this is your work pleased stop it,” reads Khaligraph’s post.

Rapper Breeder LW added; “Woooi woi woii..Wajue Ni Kubaya😂😂.”

Breeder Lw, Khaligraph Jones and Octopizzo

However, in a quick rejoinder, Octo also hit back saying;

“Kuna ngoima flani tangu ianze kudoz na pointi amechanganikiwa, pereka hizo mixed feelings kwa bedroom nani.

Ambieni hio panya nono ipunguze matumbo kwanza ndio iniongeleshe, Acha kunitajataja mse. Ngoma zao hazitrend bila DON kwa mention 😂😂 Eka familia yote IG ndio ngoma isonge nani ☠️ 'Wameshona lakini mi ndio Tailor Men!" wrote Octopizzo.