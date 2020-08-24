Rapper Khaligraph Jones has penned down an open letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta on behalf of the Creative Industry in Kenya, requesting him to allow the reopening of clubs and restaurants.

In his letter, Papa Jones explained that creatives are going through a hard time and it will only be fair if they are allowed to go back to work with all the Covid-19 precautions observed.

“@ukenyatta Kindly on behalf of the Creative Industry of Kenya we are Requesting that you allow us to get back to work, allow for the reopening of Clubs and Restaurants, Measures and precautions shall be Taken to ensure Covid 19 doesn't further spread, The youth are suffering from Depression in Silence, Kindly look into this Matter, also Some of our Hits songs are Going To waste, People want to see @femi_one and @mejjagenge perform Utawezana. Rada Chafu sana, #respecttheogs,” reads Khaligraph’s letter to President Kenyatta.

Rapper Khaligraph Jones

Solidarity

The statement was echoed by a number of musicians and stakeholders in the entertainment industry.

Rapper Femi One joined the conversation saying, she is in total support of Khaligraph’s request to the Head of State.

“In total support, Talk that talk!! stage tutaweka huko mbiguni kama ile ya T.I huko Jameson live 😅. Also people want to see that Femi x OG collabo,” reacted Femi One.

Sauti Sol’s Savara Mudigi added that “Eeehhh kumbe saa zingine unaweza ongea sense”.

Ipepete hit maker Masauti also lauded the OG for being mindful about other creatives “KABISA BROTHER @khaligraph_jones @ukenyatta 🙏”

Willy Paul's letter

In March, Wilson Abubakar Radido popularly known as Willy Paul also came out to urge President Kenyatta to help Kenyans in the entertainment industry saying they had been greatly affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Dear Mr president, my president. First and foremost, I’d like to congratulate you for the good work that you’ve done so far n ur still doing. Especially in this time of #corona My president I have an issue. The entertainment scene has been hit badly and sadly no one seems to care about whatever is happening to us... entertainers from other countries e.g musicians, actors, producers, directors and comedians are getting help from their governments... and here no one is even saying a word. The other day you had a press conference and all of us expected to hear our president’s thought on the entertainment scene. Unfortunately, you did not mention a thing…” read part of his letter.

Also Read: Willy Paul’s daring message to Uhuru after announcing that Kenyan artists will be paid Sh200 million