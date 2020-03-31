NTV Special features editor and news anchor Dennis Okari has disclosed that he has never tarmacked looking for a job his entire life.

Speaking in a recent interview on NTV, Okari said he started off as a producer working for KBC’s Metro TV, where he also doubled up as a video editor and reporter.

He went on to say that after leaving Metro, he joined Family Media before leaving for Mombasa based Baraka FM a station he joined because he wanted to learn Swahili.

I have never tarmacked looking for a job – Dennis Okari

Okari later left Baraka for Standard Group’s Radio Maisha but was instead deployed to work for KTN, where he left a few years later for NTV, before he was poached by the BBC.

He worked with the British Broadcaster for a few months before returning to NTV.

“I have never tarmacked looking for a job my entire life, I always say jobs tarmac looking for me. So I started off at KBC Metro TV, worked with a producer called Bwana Onguso, he was like our Tyler Perry. Onguso was the producer of Tausi, Tahamaki, those epic Swahili programmes…. So that’s where I started from Metro I went to TBN Family Media then left Nairobi went to Mombasa working for Baraka FM, I wanted to learn Swahili because my Swahili was so bad and when I came back to Nairobi I was supposed to work for Radio Maisha but then the guys eventually hired me for the Broadcast Division (TV) So, that’s my first time on KTN, then I went to Radio Africa then came to Nation Media Group. I was then poached by the BBC went worked in the UK then came back to Nation Media Group,” said Dennis Okari.

Lupita Nyong’o

During the interview, the father of one revealed that while at KBC’s Metro TV, he was Lupita Nyong’o’s producer.

“I was basically a video editor, producer cum reporter. I helped produce Lupita Nyong’o at the time she was starting out. I used to go through her scripts, and studio frame her. Seeing where she is now, I don’t know whether she will remember me you know those days we used to like really hustle even getting clothes for her to wear onset,” revealed Okari.