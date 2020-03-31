My brother is single – Shouts Diamond’s sister after Wema Sepetu shared this photo

WCB boss and singer Diamond Platnumz’s Sister Queen Darleen reminded his ex-Wema Sepetu that he is currently single and she should make use of this time.

Darleen made the remarks after the Tanzanian Sweetheart shared a picture flaunting her sexy petite body, which she captioned asking her fans to follow her on Tiktok.

“Follow my Best Friend on Tiktok -IamTzSweetheart... Gnyt now...” wrote Ms Sepetu.

Diamond’s sister who is also signed at WCB Wasafi then left a comment on the picture praising how sexy Wema looks.

She went on to remind her that Diamond is still a bachelor and she (Wema) looks exceptionally beautiful.

“Weeeeeeuweweee bana mtoto umcmama kama moja @wemasepetu 😜🤔 iv unajua kaka uko #Bachela na unavo damshiii🤤 miiii cmoooo,” responded Queen Darleen.

Tanasha Donna

Her words came shortly after Diamond’s immediate ex-girlfriend and baby mama Tanasha Donna Oketch publicly admitted to having parted ways with the Tanzanian singer.

In an Interactive Insta-Live, Ms Donna disclosed that it was never easy dealing with a breakup, but she will be sharing her story soon, highlighting what transpired before she decided to walk away.

“It’s never easy to deal with a break up but am focusing on what matters the most, but I’m grateful all is well. But will talk about when the right time comes because everyone has her way of handling things. When I’m ready I will talk about it. And in the next few weeks I will tell a bit of my story in a magazine that I’m on the cover because I see everybody want to know what happened,” said Ms Donna.